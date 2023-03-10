Jamaica Based Kaya Group Memorializes the Five-Year Anniversary of Legal Medical Cannabis Sales on March 10 with a Live Broadcast on IRIE FM

KINGSTON, Jamaica and LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaya Group ("Kaya") or ("the Company") (OTC: NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today plans to officially mark the five-year milestone of medical ganja sales in Jamaica with a live broadcast on Irie Fm and guest appearances from Ky-Mani Marley, Chi Ching Ching, and other special ganja enthusiasts.

In February 2015, Jamaica's legislature voted to amend the nation's cannabis laws to allow the possession of up to 2 ounces and the cultivation of up to five plants. Practitioners of the Rastafari faith could use cannabis for religious purposes, and tourists with a prescription for medical marijuana could apply for permits to purchase small amounts. On March 10, 2018, Balram Vaswani, a long-time advocate for the legalization of marijuana, opened the first legal, medical marijuana dispensary, Kaya Herb House , in Drax Hall, St. Ann.

The Jamaican operations of Kaya Group include three Kaya Herb House premium retail locations. The Kaya Herb House in Kingston is located minutes from the Bob Marley Museum, Jamaica House, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the French Embassy in the heart of Kingston within the golden triangle. The Falmouth location of Kaya Herb House is near the cruise ship terminal and about 30 minutes from Montego Bay. Kaya Herb House's flagship retail complex, cultivation, and processing operations are in Ocho Rios. Kaya recently opened the first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap, located in the pristine hills of the Jamaican Blue Mountains, part of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Ky-Mani Marley is the only child of reggae musician Bob Marley and Jamaican table tennis champion Anita Belnavis. He was born in Falmouth, Jamaica, and topped the British reggae charts in 1996 with his hit single Dear Dad . In addition to receiving a Grammy nomination for his album, Many More Roads, Ky-Mani Marley starred in the Jamaican films Shottas and One Love. In 2008, he founded the Love Over All Foundation to help alleviate illiteracy and poverty and to promote positive change in underprivileged communities across the Caribbean, Africa, and the United States through the distribution of grants. He was named 'Philanthropist of the Year' by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Better World Awards and is currently wrapping up production on his new movie Vendetta for which he plays lead role and executive producer.

Chi Ching Ching was born in St Mary, Jamaica, and attended school in New Kingston. A true success story of hard work and perseverance, Chi Ching Ching's successful career includes reggae hits like Top Roast or Fry (Breadfruit), Weed Problems, Way Up Stay Up, Rock Di World, Crick Neck, Hennessey Gets Me Out Of Any Situation, Everyday, and The Cut.

Bali Vaswani, CEO of Kaya Group and NUGL, said, "A tremendous amount of effort went into amending Jamaica's cannabis laws, and I am always honored and personally humbled to memorialize March 10 as it officially opened the door on the actual framework of selling medical marijuana legally. Kaya was created to spread knowledge and love for this ancient herb while bringing people together, there has been lots of talk about importation, we are proud that all our 45 different strains are grown in Jamaica and 15 will be available this weekend for the Anniversary with some of the favorites are back by popular demand including Golden Back Gorilla, Sting A Ling, Animal Mints, Kurple and Mangonani."

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

NUGL and Kaya merged in April 2022 to form a multifaceted cannabis lifestyle company deriving globally diverse revenue streams from a portfolio of powerful brands and operations delivering quality at scale. Kaya Herb House's flagship retail store and farm operations are located in the tourism mecca of Ochi Rios. The company also operates a retail store in Kingston within the golden triangle and another in the historic town of Falmouth. Kaya recently opened its first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap, located in the Blue Mountains' pristine hills, in the Winter of 2022.

Kaya Herb House Drax Hall is Jamaica's first legal Medical Marijuana dispensary. It offers tours of Kaya Farm, which has a variety of over 45 different genetics being cultivated and processed. Our retail complex includes Kaya Herb House with Dab Bar Consumption Lounge, authentic Italian thin crust pizzeria and Square Grouper bar on-premise.

NUGL App highlights profiles for businesses in all sectors of the cannabis industry, including retail stores, brands, services, events, and more. Our platform allows companies to build and structure detailed items within our global menu, aiding connections between business and consumer communities through targeted networking and enabling various advertising opportunities to expand their reach.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the preceding. Such forward-looking statements generally start with the "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those outlined in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. The company's business plan addresses these factors in greater detail, along with NUGL's current financial filings with the OTC Markets Group.