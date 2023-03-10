Global Bearing Market to Hit Sales of US$ 163.7 Billion by 2031 | SKF and Schaeffler LTD Collectively Capture More than 36% Revenue Share: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global bearings market has grown significantly in recent years, with the market size valued at US$ 75.7 Bn in 2022. The market is expected to continue to grow and is estimated to reach US$ 163.7 Bn by the end of 2031, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2023-2031. The automotive industry remains the largest consumer of bearings, accounting for 25-30% of the total demand, followed by industrial machinery (20-25%) and aerospace (10-15%). This growth is driven by increasing demand for machinery and equipment across various industries, influenced by economic growth, industrialization, and technological advancements.

Get sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/bearing-market

The bearings market is an essential part of the global manufacturing sector, with a growing demand for bearings in various industries. The demand for bearings is driven by the demand for machinery and equipment, while supply is influenced by the availability and cost of raw materials, technological advancements, and government policies. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers operating in different regions of the world.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for bearings, accounting for approximately 45% of the global demand, followed by North America and Europe. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the bearings market, but as the economies reopened and industries resumed operations, the demand for bearings started to recover

The global market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers operating in different regions of the world. The major players in the industry are SKF, NSK Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Timken Company, and NTN Corporation, among others. The global bearing production was estimated at 35.6 billion units in 2022, with China being the largest producer and consumer of bearings. The cost of production is a crucial factor in determining the supply of bearings, as it involves high capital requirements and the use of expensive raw materials.

A Comprehensive Pricing Analysis of Bearings Market

The price of bearings is influenced by the forces of supply and demand, as well as other factors such as production costs and competition among manufacturers. The average price of a bearing ranges from USD 2 to USD 20, depending on the size, type, and application. The price of bearings is expected to increase in the near future due to the rising cost of raw materials, including steel, copper, and aluminum. Moreover, the growing demand for high-performance bearings with advanced features is expected to increase the production cost, resulting in higher prices.

In addition to the factors mentioned earlier, another significant factor that affects the price in the global bearings market is the exchange rate between currencies. As the bearing industry is global, fluctuations in exchange rates can affect the cost of raw materials and production, leading to changes in the final price of bearings. Furthermore, the price of bearings is also influenced by government policies, such as import tariffs and trade barriers. These policies can impact the availability and cost of raw materials, as well as the competition among manufacturers, leading to changes in the price of bearings.

The demand for high-quality, high-performance bearings with advanced features, such as higher load capacity, greater durability, and reduced friction, is increasing. The development and production of such bearings require significant investments in research and development, advanced manufacturing technologies, and specialized expertise. As a result, the production cost of these bearings is higher, leading to higher prices.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/bearing-market

Roller Bearings to Remain at the Top Chart in Global Bearings Market with More than 44% Revenue Contribution

The factors driving the popularity of roller bearings that were mentioned, such as their ability to handle higher loads and provide better stiffness, advancements in technology, increasing demand from the manufacturing and construction industries, and the need for energy-efficient solutions, are all contributing to the high revenue share of roller bearings in the bearings market.

Due to their ability to handle heavy loads and high precision, roller bearings are often used in demanding applications, such as in the automotive and industrial sectors. Additionally, the advancements in technology, such as the use of advanced materials and coatings, have improved the performance and durability of roller bearings, making them an attractive option for applications where reliability and longevity are critical.

Furthermore, the growth in the manufacturing and construction industries worldwide has led to an increase in demand for roller bearings, as they are used in heavy machinery, automation, and robotics. Finally, the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions has also contributed to the popularity of roller bearings, as they are known to reduce friction and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice in applications where energy efficiency is critical.

All of these factors combined have helped roller bearings to capture more than 44% revenue share in the bearings market. As these industries continue to grow and evolve, the demand for roller bearings is likely to remain strong, further driving their popularity in the market.

Bearing the Load: Insights on the Global Import and Export of Bearings Market

Bearings are an essential component of a wide range of machinery, including automobiles, aerospace equipment, and industrial machinery. The global market for bearings is substantial, with billions of dollars' worth of bearings traded annually. As per United Nations COMTRADE database, the United States, Germany, and China are the leading importers of bearings, with the United States alone importing $5.5 billion worth of bearings in 2022. On the other hand, China dominates the market as the leading exporter, with $11.1 billion worth of bearings exported in the same year.

In terms of volume, the global trade of bearings reached approximately 4.1 million tons in 2022, indicating the high demand for these components worldwide. The use of bearings can be found in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial machinery. Automotive manufacturers and suppliers, aerospace and defense companies, construction firms, and industrial machinery manufacturers are among the leading end-users of bearings.

The bearings market is dynamic and is driven by advancements in technology and the increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable machinery. The trend towards automation in various industries is also fueling the demand for high-quality bearings. With the global demand for machinery and equipment expected to rise in the coming years, the market for bearings is likely to grow further, presenting opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers around the globe.

SKF and Schaeffler LTD Collectively Capture More than 36% Revenue Share of Global Bearings Market

The bearings industry is a highly competitive sector, with only a few key players dominating the market. Among them, SKF and Schaeffler LTD stand out as the leading contributors, accounting for over 36% of the industry's revenue share. In particular, SKF boasts an impressive 25% share of the market, making it the largest contributor.

Despite the fragmented nature of the rest of the market, SKF's strong market position is a testament to its reputation as one of the world's leading manufacturers of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and mechatronics. With a presence in over 130 countries and more than 17,000 distributors worldwide, SKF's extensive product portfolio and innovative technology solutions continue to set it apart from the competition. Its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility further underscores its reputation as a responsible corporate citizen.

Looking ahead, the bearings market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, driven by rising demand in key sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery. Given their strong market positions, SKF and Schaeffler LTD are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and maintain their dominance in the industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

IKO International

ISB Industries (Italcuscinetti S.p.A. a Socio Unico)

JTEKT Corporation

LYC Corp.

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler AG

SKF

Timken India Ltd.

THK CO., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/bearing-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com