Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Automated Driving, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Infotainment, and Other Chassis Electronics Drives Sector

The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Hybrid and battery-powered vehicle sales are increasing due to rising consumer demand for commutes that release less carbon and reduce air pollution.

Demand for electronic regulating devices like automotive electronic control units (ECUs) is driven by the growing adoption of automated driving, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), infotainment, and other chassis electronics in internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and battery-powered vehicles.



Additionally, the growing preference of consumers for technically advanced luxury vehicles is also anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive ECU market over the forecast period. Moreover, the deployment of ADAS systems, driver assistance, anti-lock brake systems, adaptable front lighting, and other features in passenger cars and larger vehicles is mandated by governments in many countries as part of attempts to improve road safety.



For instance, in January 2023, Continental AG partnered with Ambarella, Inc., a semiconductor design company. Collectively, the two businesses will create scalable, all-encompassing software and hardware systems based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for supported and Automated Driving (AD) as a step toward autonomous mobility. By incorporating Ambarella's energy-efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) architecture into its ADAS systems, the two companies will work together strategically. Additionally, customers' increasing demand for luxury cars increases investment in R&D for automotive ECUs, which is anticipated to provide new growth prospects for the market.



Automobile manufacturers in the automotive electronic control unit market are being encouraged to create and incorporate advanced systems into their vehicles by the expanding demand for personal vehicles and the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging countries around the world. They are implementing advanced automotive electronic systems for managing and maintaining the performance of these systems, which is anticipated to drive the market's expansion for automotive electronic controls.



For instance, in March 2022, Vitesco Technologies, an automotive company, partnered with Vector Informatik, a software tools manufacturer. The partnership aims to expedite software development in the area of coordinated vehicle movement using a centralized master controller. A central vehicle management system based on hardware and software that is almost ready for production is already being created for a significant German automaker as part of the ongoing partnership deal between Vitesco Technologies and Vector.



However, the rise in faults in automotive electronic control units in vehicles, causing unintended interruptions and serious accidents, is having a detrimental impact on the market for automotive electronic control units. Additionally, it is estimated that the market's growth would be constrained by the high prices associated with the programming and installation of electronic control units as well as the repair of electronic control units. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the automotive electronic control unit industry.



Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report Highlights

The growing popularity of ADAS, including parking assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), has been driving the market growth

The 32-Bit dominated the market with a revenue share of over 41.2% in 2022 due to the rising demand for these parts owing to their benefits, including reduced design intricacy and low energy usage

The increased popularity of luxury vehicles, growth in disposable income, and an improvement in consumer lifestyle have been propelling the development of the passenger vehicle segment

