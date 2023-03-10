LiquidPiston Appoints Peter Hartman as Vice President of Engineering

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidPiston, the leading innovator of efficient engine technology and hybrid power systems, announced today that Peter Hartman has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Hartman will oversee LiquidPiston’s engineering and product development efforts and help commercialize the company’s X-Engine™ technology.



Hartman is an automotive industry technology and business leader with over 30 years of experience leading global product and engineering initiatives that drove growth, optimized processes, and improved systems. He has implemented full lifecycle product plans while building successful, cross-functional teams.

Prior to joining LiquidPiston, Hartman was the Executive Director of Engineering for VIA Motors, a manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, where he helped grow the team from 35 to 120 employees while overseeing key functions of engineering and launching a new Technical Center and Headquarters. Before VIA, Hartman rose to the position of Director of Powertrain Strategy, Planning, and Competitive Intelligence for NAFTA at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) after 26 years with the company. At FCA, Hartman previously led the engineering effort for the reincarnation of the Chrysler HEMI™ engine family before taking on the challenges of FCA’s expansion into China as Powertrain Engineering Director for the APAC region, CEO of FCA R&D Shanghai (a subsidiary of FCA), and also Vice Chairman of the Board of Hangzhou Haveco Automotive Transmission Manufacturing (a joint venture of FCA).

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the LiquidPiston team," said Alexander Shkolnik, Founder and CEO of LiquidPiston. "His extensive engineering expertise and leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop our rotary engine technology platform and bring the X-Engine to market. We look forward to having him as part of our team as we accelerate the commercialization of our technology."

LiquidPiston’s X-Engine utilizes the breakthrough thermodynamic concepts of the company’s patented High-Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ (HEHC) in a totally reimagined compact rotary engine architecture that overcomes the limitations of the traditional Wankel rotary engine. The result is a purpose-designed power source for auxiliary and hybrid-electric propulsion platforms where portability, efficiency, low maintenance, and jet fuel compatibility all work to overcome current range and payload shortcomings.

"I am excited to join LiquidPiston and be a part of the company's mission to fundamentally transform the mobile power paradigm via small, light, efficient, and sustainable engines with excellent power density," said Hartman. "The company's X-Engine technology platform has the potential to revolutionize the combustion engine industry, and I look forward to working with their talented and devoted engineering team to bring this technology to market."

