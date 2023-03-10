Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable Building Materials and Cost-Effective Solutions

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report published by research firm IndexBox reveals key insights into the global oriented strand board (OSB) market. Trial access to market data is available on the IndexBox platform at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-oriented-strand-board-osb-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



The report provides a market forecast for the period of 2023-2030 and identifies the key factors driving growth in the industry, as well as the challenges that it faces. The study also sheds light on the factors affecting demand, including government regulations and environmental concerns.

The oriented strand board (OSB) industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. According to a new report by IndexBox, the global OSB market was valued at $11.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $16 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 5%.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing construction activity across the world. OSB is widely used in the construction industry as a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional plywood. As the construction industry continues to grow, the demand for OSB is expected to increase as well.

Another factor driving growth in the OSB industry is the growing demand for sustainable building materials. OSB is made from renewable and recyclable materials, making it an environmentally friendly option for builders and consumers.

However, the OSB industry also faces several challenges, including fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and intense competition from alternative materials. Additionally, environmental regulations and concerns around deforestation can impact the growth of the industry.

The largest market for OSB is North America , with the United States leading the way in terms of production and consumption. The report forecasts steady growth in the North American OSB market over the next decade, driven by increasing construction activity and a growing focus on sustainable building practices.

The report also identifies the major consuming industries for OSB, which include construction , furniture , and packaging . The growth prospects for these industries will have a significant impact on the OSB market.

The largest manufacturers in the industry are Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Norbord Inc., Weyerhaeuser Company, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, and Georgia-Pacific LLC.

"The OSB market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and our report offers valuable insights for industry stakeholders looking to make informed decisions," said Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox. "As the industry continues to evolve, we will continue to provide comprehensive analysis and market intelligence to help our clients stay ahead of the curve."

Keywords: oriented strand board, OSB, construction, furniture, packaging