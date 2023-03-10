Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables within Three Prominent Colorado Pain Management Clinics

ROSELAND, N.J., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has commenced sales of CompuFlo® Epidural disposables across three pain management clinics in Colorado: Spine Correction Center of the Rockies; Colorado Clinic; and Colorado Accident and Injury. Adoption of the technology by these clinics follows a successful evaluation process by Dr. Brad Sisson, MD, a recognized pain management doctor. Dr. Sisson initially conducted five cases using the CompuFlo Epidural instrument, in which he reported 100% success. The evaluation included procedures within the thoracic region of the spine, following the recent FDA approval of the CompuFlo Epidural System for use in this indication. Dr. Sisson has practiced pain management in Colorado since 1998 and performed over 15,000 epidural procedures during his career.

Dr. Brad Sisson commented, “I am excited to incorporate Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural Instrument within my practice following a successful evaluation. The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument was valuable in helping navigate the challenging anatomical regions in the thoracic region and cervical thoracic junction in real-time. The instrument is easy to use and provides both audible and visual feedback, including confirmation of epidural placement. As a result, this instrument offers a number of advantages in terms of safety, efficiency and reduced risk of complications. I strongly recommend this instrument for any pain management practitioners, especially in the higher thoracic cervical regions of the spine, where the incidence rates of morbidity are believed to be much higher, due to the difficulties accessing the epidural space.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and president of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are pleased to witness the adoption of our technology by another three pain management clinics following a successful evaluation period. The further validation of our technology by Dr. Sisson illustrates his commitment to incorporating the latest technologies to improve patient outcomes and safety, especially within the more difficult thoracic region of the spine. Moreover, this occurred just two weeks following the receipt of 510(k) FDA clearance for use in the thoracic region of the spine, which we believe highlights the importance and distinct benefits of our technology for both patients and providers.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.