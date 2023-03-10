Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders have been allocated shares under the Long Term Incentive program

English Norwegian

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive program ("LTI") in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The two performance measures are 1) Hydro's three-year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro's adjusted RoaCE target and 2) Hydro's 3-year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a basket of peers.

The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBITDA in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares, and they must hold the shares for at least three years.

The list below set out the primary insiders that on March 10, 2023, have been allocated Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 77.24 per share.





Name Position Allocated shares LTI program New holding Hilde Merete Aasheim President & CEO 15 101 140 904 Arvid Moss EVP, Hydro Energy 7 567 183 969 Eivind Kallevik EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal 8 483 84 994 Anne-Lene Midseim EVP, Legal and Compliance 6 139 42 419 John Thuestad EVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 12 314 30 423 Hilde Vestheim Nordh EVP, People & HSE 5 670 10 370 Pål Kildemo EVP and Chief Financial Office 7 641 24 084 Paul Warton EVP, Hydro Extrusions 12 593 16 431 Therese Rød Holm EVP, Communication & Public Affairs 1 277 1 277 Trond O. Christophersen EVP, Corporate Development 1 056 5 384 Total 77 841 540 255





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

