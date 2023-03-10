Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders have been allocated shares under the Long Term Incentive program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Oslo, NORWAY

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive program ("LTI") in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The two performance measures are 1) Hydro's three-year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro's adjusted RoaCE target and 2) Hydro's 3-year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a basket of peers.

The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBITDA in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares, and they must hold the shares for at least three years.

The list below set out the primary insiders that on March 10, 2023, have been allocated Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 77.24 per share.


Name PositionAllocated shares LTI programNew holding
Hilde Merete AasheimPresident & CEO15 101 140 904
Arvid MossEVP, Hydro Energy7 567 183 969
Eivind KallevikEVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal8 483 84 994
Anne-Lene MidseimEVP, Legal and Compliance6 139 42 419
John ThuestadEVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina12 314 30 423
Hilde Vestheim NordhEVP, People & HSE5 670 10 370
Pål KildemoEVP and Chief Financial Office7 641 24 084
Paul WartonEVP, Hydro Extrusions12 593 16 431
Therese Rød HolmEVP, Communication & Public Affairs1 277 1 277
Trond O. ChristophersenEVP, Corporate Development1 056 5 384
Total 77 841 540 255


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

