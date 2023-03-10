Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders have been allocated shares under the Long Term Incentive program

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive program ("LTI") in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The two performance measures are 1) Hydro's three-year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro's adjusted RoaCE target and 2) Hydro's 3-year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a basket of peers.
The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBITDA in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares, and they must hold the shares for at least three years.
The list below set out the primary insiders that on March 10, 2023, have been allocated Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 77.24 per share.
|Name
|Position
|Allocated shares LTI program
|New holding
|Hilde Merete Aasheim
|President & CEO
|15 101
|140 904
|Arvid Moss
|EVP, Hydro Energy
|7 567
|183 969
|Eivind Kallevik
|EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal
|8 483
|84 994
|Anne-Lene Midseim
|EVP, Legal and Compliance
|6 139
|42 419
|John Thuestad
|EVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
|12 314
|30 423
|Hilde Vestheim Nordh
|EVP, People & HSE
|5 670
|10 370
|Pål Kildemo
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|7 641
|24 084
|Paul Warton
|EVP, Hydro Extrusions
|12 593
|16 431
|Therese Rød Holm
|EVP, Communication & Public Affairs
|1 277
|1 277
|Trond O. Christophersen
|EVP, Corporate Development
|1 056
|5 384
|Total
|77 841
|540 255
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
