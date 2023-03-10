Distributed Antenna System Market to Surpass USD 20.24 Billion by 2028 as a Result of Continuous Rise in Demand for High-Speed Data Services

Pune, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is being driven by advancements in technology, such as the development of small cell technology, which enables DAS systems to provide enhanced coverage and capacity in areas where traditional macro-cell networks are unable to provide adequate coverage.

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market size was valued at USD 9.45 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.24 billion by 2028. This represents a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

Market Report Scope

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a network of antennas that are strategically placed throughout a building or outdoor space to improve wireless coverage and capacity. The system is designed to distribute the wireless signal from a central source to multiple antenna locations, which are then connected to a common network. This helps to overcome issues such as poor signal strength or dead zones that can occur in large or complex environments.

Distributed Antenna System Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 9.45 Billion Market Size by 2028 US$ 20.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.5% From 2022 to 2028 Key Segments • by Offering (Components, Services)

• by coverage (Indoor, Outdoor)

• by ownership model (Carrier, Neutral-Host, Enterprise)

• by user facility area (Less than 200 K Sq. Ft., 200-500 K Sq. Ft., Greater than 500 K Sq. Ft.)

• by frequency protocol (VHF/UHF, Cellular, Others)

• by network type (Public Network, Private LTE/CBRS)

• by signal source (Off-Air Antennas, Small Cells, Commercial, On-site Base Transceiver Station (BTS), DAS Market) Company Profiles CommScope, Corning, PBE Axell, Bird Technologies, Advanced RF Technologies, Connectivity Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems, SOLiD Technologies, American Tower, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Dali Wireless, Zinwave, Whoop Wireless, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Galtronics, Betacom and Other. Key Drivers • Increasing demand for high defined coverage.

• Buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts are being built in greater numbers. Restraints • Huge costs associated with DAS network deployment.

• DAS networks have a routing backhauling problem.

Market Analysis

The distributed antenna system (DAS) Market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increase in mobile data traffic, which has been expanding exponentially in recent years. Another factor driving the growth of the DAS market is the increasing number of connected devices via the Internet of Things (IoT). As more and more devices become connected to the internet, there is a growing need for reliable and robust connectivity to ensure smooth communication between them.

Impact of Recession

During an economic downturn, many businesses and individuals may cut back on spending, which can lead to a reduction in demand for DAS solutions. However, it's worth noting that some segments of the DAS market may be less impacted by a recession than others. For example, the healthcare sector may continue to invest in DAS solutions to support critical communications between medical staff and patients.

Key Regional Development

The North American region is projected to experience the highest growth in the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market in the coming years, owing to its advanced technology infrastructure compared to other regions. Additionally, the consumers in this region have readily embraced the use of 4G-enabled smartphones, making it one of the leading and most mobile-dense regions globally. With its advanced technological capabilities, North America is an attractive market for DAS vendors, who are eager to capitalize on the region's high demand.

Recent Developments Related to Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

MaxLinear, Inc. has recently revealed that SAMJI, a renowned supplier of wireless network solutions to various mobile operators and enterprises globally, has chosen their advanced MxL1600 family of RF transceivers along with their innovative MaxLIN™ Digital Predistortion (DPD) and Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) technologies. SAMJI intends to implement this technology in its brand new Band n77 Sharing Distributed Antenna System (DAS), which will be shared by four different operators.

Ericsson, a well-known Swedish multinational telecommunications company, has recently introduced its latest 5G indoor radio units and software. These state-of-the-art technologies aim to enable faster, more efficient, and reliable wireless communication. The new 5G indoor radio units leverage Ericsson's advanced Radio System portfolio, delivering high-quality connectivity and coverage for indoor applications.

Key Takeaway from Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Study

It has been reported by SNS Insider that the majority of data consumption by individuals occurs indoors, with a staggering 75% of data usage taking place within buildings. This presents a significant challenge for cellular service providers, as the signal strength of their networks can often be compromised in such environments.

The market is experiencing a significant shift towards service-oriented solutions, with the services segment expected to dominate and grow even further in the forecasted period. The services segment of the DAS market includes pre-sales services, installation services, and post-sales services.

