Calypso Pay Launches Its Own Blockchain and Updates The Product To Calypso Pay 2.0

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calypso Pay, a high-volume crypto processing & acquiring platform of Calypso Group, today announces the launch of its own blockchain and the first significant update of its platform.

With Calypso Pay 2.0, the company streamlines the payment process:

It decreases transaction fees by up to 20% — now customers pay only commission without network fee for executing payouts

The company has increased the speed by two times — payouts of up to 100 accounts are now processed in less than a minute

The minimum payment threshold is lowered from 100$ to 1$ — users can top up and withdraw with no limits

The commission is now deducted in the same currency used for the transaction — to transfer USDT, you do not need to hold ETH anymore

The company adds an instant auto conversion service — its clients can accept payments in any tokens and then convert them to stablecoins right away

Each customer receives an option to create additional accounts within their main one and assign different roles for its employees to manage the information and data shared

The internal transactions become free of charge, meaning companies within the Calypso Pay ecosystem will send transactions without paying network fees

The clients can now request financial reports with the transaction history for specific periods to identify the most frequently used currencies, amount of network fees paid, and more

Calypso Pay is a high-volume crypto processing platform that lets merchants receive payments in crypto from their clients and pay their partners and workers almost instantly with minimal commissions. Users can create invoices and use the payment widget to accept payments or charge subscriptions with advanced analytics on top. Calypso Pay even provides a dedicated management module for crypto treasuries to cover their specific needs.

Calypso Pay allows you to send and receive payments in more than 150 countries with over 20 tokens like BTC, ETH, Tron, BSC, USDT, and many others, which is 80% of the global crypto market cap. More than 10 million transactions have already been sent through Calypso Pay since January 1st, 2022, and the platform processed $1.5 billion.

“Today, we’re glad to announce the launch of our own blockchain and present the first significant update of the product we've been working on for the past six months. Now we do not only provide our clients with advanced fintech products and payment solutions but have implemented Web3 inside our core infrastructure”, says Svyatoslav Dorofeev, CEO of Calypso Group. “The transition requires reintegration but brings notable improvements both in speed and fees and optimizes the payment process within Calypso Group as a whole.”

This fall, Calypso added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network, enabling almost free and near-instant BTC transfers. Calypso Pay charges 1% for Lightning transactions — the same fee as for all other services with no setup fees, no monthly minimums, and no hidden taxes. Transfers via Bitcoin Lightning Network are available to all its users without any limitations: they can enjoy cheap and secure payments with instant deposit and withdrawal and no transaction limits.

Calypso Pay is a part of Calypso Group, a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. The Group was formed through a merger of Calypso Pay and TheWatch, a blockchain analytics platform that provides tracking and monitoring for transactions, insights into transaction data, purchase history, and risk management.

About Calypso Group

Calypso Group is building a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. It provides a comprehensive set of products and services helping customers accept payments in crypto, confirm their origin for regulatory purposes, run payouts and payroll. Calypso Pay facilitates crypto acquiring, even for subscriptions and payments to vendors and workers. WatchBlock provides tracking and monitoring for transactions and provides insights into transaction data, purchase history, and risk management. For more information, please visit calypso.finance