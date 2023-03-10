Update: Regarding the supplementation of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” and draft resolutions on the items set out on the agenda

By its decision of 28 February 2023, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, convened the Annual General Meeting (hereinafter – AGM) of Shareholders of the Group.

Following the proposal and decision of the Group’s Management Board of 10 March 2023, the agenda of the AGM was supplemented with items 6, 7 and 8: regarding the election of the audit firm and conditions of payment for audit services, regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies and regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association and the power of attorney.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. The doors open at 12.00 p.m. and close at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the AGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The agenda for the AGM of 30 March 2023, which is further detailed in the enclosed notice, is as follows:

regarding agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report for the year 2022, except for the part of the remuneration report; regarding agreement to the remuneration report of AB “Ignitis grupė”, as part of the consolidated annual report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2022; regarding the approval of the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2022; regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2022; regarding agreement to the allocation of aid to Ukraine; regarding the election of the audit firm and conditions of payment for audit services (supplemented); regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies (supplemented); regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney (supplemented).

Regarding the submission of the comments and proposals of the Group’s Supervisory Board to the AGM

Having heard the information provided by the Group’s CEO and the Group’s Management Board and taking into account the auditor’s report and the activity report of the Group’s Audit Committee, the Group’s Supervisory Board submits the following proposals to the AGM:

to agree to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report and remuneration report, as part of the consolidated annual report, for the year 2022;

to approve the set of annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the set of consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year ended 31 December 2022;

to allocate AB “Ignitis grupė” profit (loss) for the year 2022 in accordance with the draft of profit (loss) allocation as provided;

to elect “KPMG Baltics”, UAB as the audit firm to perform the audit of the financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2023–2027 and to determine that the payment for the audit services of the financial statements for the year 2023–2027 would be EUR 590,000.00 (five hundred ninety thousand euros) (VAT excluded), using the 12-month change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which is determined by the Republic of Lithuania in December of the preceding year, for the recalculation of the prices of audit services;

to approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

Also, the Group’s Supervisory Board provided a positive comment on the decision of the Group’s Management Board to submit a proposal to the AGM to agree to the allocation of aid to Ukraine.

Finally, the Supervisory Board provides a positive opinion on the performance of the Group’s Management Board and the Group’s CEO as well as on the implementation of the operational strategy of the Group.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

