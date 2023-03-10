Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Report 2023: High Growth Potential in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is expected to grow from US$ 270.61 million in 2022 to US$ 1,170.31 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2022 to 2028.



High Growth Potential in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Sector would drive the Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market



Large enterprise customers dominate the unified endpoint management market across various geographies. The complex, large-scale operations, huge number of endpoint devices, prevailing trend of remote work, and fast adoption of advanced solutions are some of the key reasons driving the demand for unified endpoint management solutions and services across large enterprises regionally. In addition, large enterprises are also at the forefront of digital transformation to improve operations and enhance process security.

However, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are still in the growth stage of adopting advanced technology solutions such as unified endpoint management by replacing traditional endpoint management solutions.

The lack of resources and awareness about the potential cost and productivity benefits of unified endpoint management solutions have impacted the adoption to some extent among SMEs. However, with the growing popularity of cloud-based unified endpoint management, SMEs are increasingly investing in such solutions, thus, offering a huge growth opportunity for the market players operating in the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market . Key companies such as Citrix Systems, Inc.; VMware, Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation are offering cloud-based UEM solutions/subscriptions at competitive prices for SMEs to increase their revenue and market share.

Moreover, the rising trend of digital transformation among these enterprises to improve business processes, enhance productivity, and reduce costs will boost the adoption of unified endpoint management solutions and services among SMEs, thus, providing potential growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Such initiatives would drive the growth of Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market during the forecast period.



Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Overview



The Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The Gulf countries are economically advanced, while the African countries still have to balance their economic conditions. The Gulf Countries Council (GCC) plans various strategies to encourage collaboration, enhance innovation, streamline intermodal transportation, and improve national economies. The EU's introduction of GDPR is creating issues for companies in the region, majorly for SMEs.

The government authorities are on the path to pursue economic growth programs to accelerate employment and diversify GDP in addition to oil-and-gas production. As the private sector grows, SMEs are heavily hit by the cost of federal regulatory compliance. In Middle East, it is mandatory for businesses to comply with GDPR rules to avoid cyber risks. As per the assistant general counsel for corporate external and legal affairs for the Middle East & Africa at Microsoft, there are nearly 160 GDPR requirements for how business gathers, stores, and uses personal information to mandate a 72-hour notification of personal data breaches. T

he implementation of GDPR compliance in the Middle East & Africa is projected to affect the utilization of unified endpoint management to ensure data security. Boldon James, Titus, and a few companies have adopted unified endpoint management tools. In July 2019, Spire solutions became a distributor of Titus to cater to data protection and unified endpoint management requirements in the region. Similarly, in July 2017, StarLink, the security-specialized Value-Added-Distributor (VAD), partnered with Boldon James. The company has expanded its sales in Middle East through this partnership. Such initiatives would drive the growth of Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market during the forecast period. Various verticals, including BFSI, energy, healthcare, and government, are adopting endpoint management as they possess an enormous amount of sensitive and secret data.

Additionally, the network security industry in the Middle East & Africa is expanding because the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Work from Home (WFH) scenarios are becoming prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the Aruba Networks report, in 2021, 69% of the organizations in Middle East adopted some form of BYOD. Similarly, the network security business in the region witnesses implementation difficulties because of the increasing complexity of establishing IT security infrastructure on operational technology (OT) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

The network of businesses in Middle East has also been threatened by the expansion of remote working practices due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations are implementing countermeasures and working with security suppliers to handle the situation successfully. Hence, the expanding BYOD practice across the region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market over the forecast period.



Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Segmentation



The Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into component, deployment type, platform, organization size, end-user, and country.

Based on component, the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment held the larger market share in 2022.

Based on deployment type, the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into cloud based and on-premise. The cloud based segment held the larger market share in 2022.

Based on platform, the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into desktop and mobile. The desktop segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Based on organization size, the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Based on end-user, the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, automotive and transportation, retail, manufacturing, and others. The IT and telecom segment dominated the market share in 2022.

Based on country, the Middle East & Africa unified endpoint management market is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia segment dominated the market share in 2022.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $270.61 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1170.31 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Landscape



5. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management -Market Dynamics



6. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market -Market Analysis



7. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Component



8. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Deployment Type



9. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Platform



10. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By Organization Size



11. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis - By End User



12. Middle East & Africa Unified Endpoint Management Market - Country Analysis



13. Industry Landscape



14. COMPANY PROFILES



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Citrix Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

MICROLAND LIMITED

Microsoft Corporation

STEFANINI

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojo1ez

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment