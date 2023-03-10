Flex LNG - Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

March 10, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd (the “Company”) announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).

The attached Annual Report can also be downloaded from the Company’s website www.flexlng.com and is available on the website of the Commission www.sec.gov. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us as:

FLEX LNG Ltd.

Par-La-Ville Place

14 Par-La-Ville Road

Hamilton

Bermuda

Or submitting the contact form requesting the report at https://www.flexlng.com/investor-contact-2/

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





