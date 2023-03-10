Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Sentiment Polls Q4 2022 - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community towards ESG (environmental, social, and governance).



Key Highlights



Faith in the effectiveness of ESG strategies is declining, with only one-fifth of respondents believing that businesses are fully committed to ESG. The percentage of respondents who said ESG is a marketing exercise rose by eight percentage points from the previous quarter.



In 2022, there was little change in the share of respondents who believed that the business community was pursuing clear ESG strategies. Awareness of and confidence in corporate ESG strategies remain low, as 68% of those surveyed either believed that their company did not have an ESG plan or were unable to say whether their company had an ESG strategy.



Scope

Our sentiment polls ran between October 2022 and January 2023 on the publisher's Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 7 million unique visitors during H2 2022. In total, 1,330 respondents participated in the survey

The survey looked at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade

Key Topics Covered:

About ESG Sentiment Polls

Executive summary

ESG strategy

Commitment to ESG

Most important themes

Factors driving ESG strategy

Sentiment polling

Thematic research

