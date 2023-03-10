Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, Growth and Demands Report 2022-2030 Featuring Signify, Acuity Brands, Sengled Optoelectronics, Honeywell International , Schneider Electric, & Osram Licht

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis by Installation Type, Component, Source, Connectivity, Application - Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart lighting market garnered $10,600.8 million in 2021, and it is projected to generate $47,674.3 million in 2030, rising at a rate of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030. It is ascribed to the surging demand for energy-efficient lighting, especially LEDs, and the development of smart cities.



LEDs Can Save $225 in Electricity Bills



In an average house, lighting consumes around 15% of the total electricity, and the usage of LEDs can save $225 in energy bills. The availability of a wide range of features, including energy usage monitoring, automatic on/off, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee connectivity, along with the rising adoption of IoT devices and smart assistant platforms, propels the smart lighting demand.



The new installation category captures an approximately 60% industry share, led by the strong focus on removing conventional lighting systems from the mainstream and installing novel lamps and associated controls in their stead. This trend is easily visible in the newly constructed industrial, commercial, and residential spaces.



Lighting Control Holds Largest Industry Share



Among all kinds of hardware, lighting control captures the largest industry share, led by the rising count of technological advancements and transformations in smart lighting system controls.



LEDs To Experience Fastest Growth



LEDs will continue to experience the fastest growth in the smart lighting industry, driven by the technological advancements in LED lighting. The industry is also propelled by the rising consumer awareness of the advantages of more-energy-efficient and reliable lighting sources over the conventional incandescent lamps.



Rising Popularity of Wireless Connectivity



Wireless connectivity is massively preferred among consumers who need small-range connections; thus, its usage will continue to be higher in the coming years. Wireless technologies, including SmartThings, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Z-Wave, connect lighting fixtures with smartphone apps, to provide remote control.



Increasing Indoor and Outdoor Smart Lighting Applications



Smart lighting is utilized in both indoor and outdoor applications, of which indoor application dominates the industry. Further, among the three major sectors, the usage of smart lighting for interior applications in the residential sector is projected to experience a high growth rate in the coming years. This would be due to the increasing popularity of fixtures and smart bulbs that can be controlled by users with a smartphone.



Europe Is Strongest Catalyst for Global Smart Lighting Revolution

Europe holds the largest industry share, and it is projected to generate approximately $18 billion in 2030.

This is credited to the growing tech-enabled workspace adoption and acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control systems.

North America captures the next-significant industry share, ascribed to the rising adoption of smart and energy-efficient solutions to resolve the lighting and high energy bill issues.

APAC is projected to experience massive development in the market because of the growing residential and commercial illumination demand. The surging investments in smart city projects are also expected to boost the industry growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $10600.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47674.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Signify N.V.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Sengled Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Osram Licht AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hkc25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment