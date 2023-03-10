Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Danone, COYO, Forager Project, The Coconut Collaborative, EVR FOODS, Good Karma Foods, NANCY's, Hain Celestial, Daiya Foods, & Oatly

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global dairy-free yogurt market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027 as Dairy-free yogurt has been accepted as a substitute for regular yogurt.

Yogurts without dairy are typically made from plant-based ingredients like nuts, fruits, and vegetables. These yogurts come in a variety of flavors, including, among others, strawberry, plain, raspberry, and chocolate.



Alternative milk is used as the base for non-dairy yogurt, which offers a different source of nutrition than typical dairy-based products. The market for dairy-free yogurt is also expected to grow as consumers who are health-conscious and lactose intolerant accept plant-based sources with increasing frequency.

Lactose intolerance is the inability of the body to properly digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy products. Such people are more likely to eat non-dairy yogurt, which will raise the demand and growth for the food item.



The trend of Dairy-Free Products Propelling the Market Growth



The market is expanding as a result of the growing trend toward vegan or dairy-free products as well as an increase in the number of people who are lactose intolerant, globally.

For Instance, Chobani, a vegan yogurt brand in America, has launched a line of yogurts with coconut as the primary ingredient. The yogurts are probiotic-infused and have less sugar than comparable non-dairy products on the market (an average of 4 grams less per 5.3-ounce serving). Additionally, they don't contain GMOs, artificial flavors, or preservatives.



Changing Consumer Preferences driving the Market Growth



Consumer demand for dairy alternatives has increased as a result of the introduction of novel diet categories like non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free. Manufacturers have been prompted to introduce original and innovative flavors by changing consumer preferences.

Numerous non-governmental organizations and animal welfare associations support the welfare of farm animals and work to raise awareness of the health advantages of dairy-free diets. Additionally, the popularity of clean-label products and the rising use of plant-based ingredients are expected to drive market expansion in the coming years.

For Instance, Siggi's an American brand of Skyer launched a Plant-Based dairy-free coconut blend yogurt in 2021. This coconut milk skyr is enhanced with pea protein to provide 10 grams of protein per serving, as it is advertised to have more protein than sugar. Coconut cream, macadamia nuts, fruit pectin, tapioca flour, and natural flavor are some of the label-friendly ingredients.

Traditional favorites like strawberry, raspberry, peach, and vanilla are available in Siggi's plant-based line along with some higher-end flavors like vanilla & cinnamon, and toasted coconut. Hence, the changes in the consumer's preferences fuel the market demand and growth.



Rising Consumer Awareness regarding the Health Benefits



One of the main factors anticipated to drive product demand in the upcoming years is rising awareness of the health benefits of dairy-free yogurts among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and the working population.

Demand in this industry has been further boosted by the health advantages of non-dairy yogurts, such as their ability to aid in weight loss, promote metabolism, and reduce inflammation.

For Instance, The Canadian company "Silk" offers a good option for those who want to satisfy their yogurt cravings without dairy and soy. Although it has six grams of sugar, it also has six grams of protein, three grams of fiber, and other nutrients that work well together to meet consumer needs.

Therefore, companies launch products according to consumer preferences for increasing the growth of the market.

