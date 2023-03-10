Global Powered Scrubber Hand Tools Market Report 2023: Growing Trend of DIY Culture to Aid the Adoption of Powered Scrubber Hand Tools - Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powered Scrubber Hand Tools Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global powered scrubber hand tools market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approx 12% in the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the rising trend of do-it-yourself in home improvement, leading to the increasing adoption of electric hand tools for cleaning. Powered scrubber hand tools are designed to reduce the effort that goes into cleaning.

Besides, the powered scrubber hand tools are easy to carry and can be moved as per the cleaning demand conveniently. People with busy lifestyles are opting for powered scrubber hand tools to finish the cleaning process faster and save time. Rapid urbanization activities have led to increasing penetration of efficient power tools for cleaning for more convenience and efficiency.

Hence, a surge in the adoption of powered scrubber hand tools in the construction industry is contributing to their market growth. Moreover, rising demand for cleaning services across various industries has led to an increase in the application of powered scrubber hand tools, which is supporting their market growth.

Moreover, technological advancements have led to the emergence of new tools that are safer and more efficient to use, which is expected to boost their demand in the coming years.



Growing Trend of DIY Culture to Aid the Adoption of Powered Scrubber Hand Tools



The growing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) activities has led to the increasing adoption of power tools in household applications, owing to their easy operability and mobility.

Rising disposable income and the increasing inclination of young consumers to transform their homes that match their aesthetics have led to the growing need for electric hand tools. The market size of the global home improvement market stood at USD1416 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% through 2027.

The growing availability of easy-to-operate powered scrubber hand tools intended for residential applications is projected to fuel the growth of the global powered scrubber hand tools market. Besides, the increase in renovation and remodeling of construction projects is increasing the utilization of power tools.

Hence, the growing home improvement sector and rapid industrialization are likely to boost the growth of the global powered scrubber hand tools market in the coming years.



Technological Advancements to Boost the Market Growth



Many power tool manufacturers are employing automation technologies, modifying their product portfolio, and expanding the cordless power tool offerings for their customers as they are user-friendly and easy to use, which is contributing to the emergence of innovative powered scrubber hand tools in the market.

Some companies are working towards developing energy-efficient scrubber hand tools that are lightweight, compact, and efficient. The advent of powerful battery packs has also resulted in the growing application of electric tools.

High demand for such tools across various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and others is expected to boost the growth of the global powered scrubber hand tools market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global powered scrubber hand tools market.

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH (Bosch)

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation (Dramel)

Newell Brands, Inc. (Rubbermaid)

RYOBI Limited

Useful Products LLC (Drillbrush)

Life Changing Products LTD

Century Fuxuan Science & Technology Development (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:



Powered Scrubber Hand Tools Market, By Product Type:

Stick

Handhold

Others

Powered Scrubber Hand Tools Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Powered Scrubber Hand Tools Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hardware Shops

Online

Direct Sales

Others

Powered Scrubber Hand Tools Market, By Cleaning Purpose:

Surface

Multipurpose

Others

Powered Scrubber Hand Tools Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

