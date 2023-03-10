Global Fishing Reels Market is Pegged to Exceed Valuation of US$ 6,060.6 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fishing reels market is on the rise, with a growing demand fueled by a variety of factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing participation in recreational fishing, as more people seek outdoor activities to de-stress and connect with nature. Additionally, rising disposable incomes have allowed more people to invest in quality fishing equipment, including top-of-the-line fishing reels. As fishing becomes more popular as a leisure activity, the industry is experiencing a surge in fishing tourism. This, coupled with the growing popularity of catch-and-release fishing, has further fueled the demand for fishing reels.

In terms of popularity, spinning reels are the most commonly used in the global fishing reels market. They are easy to use and versatile, making them an excellent choice for beginners and experienced anglers alike. However, baitcasting reels are gaining popularity among experienced anglers who require greater precision and control over their fishing techniques.

Get sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/fishing-reels-market

Advanced fishing reel technologies are driving the growth of the market, with manufacturers investing in research and development to create innovative and durable fishing reels that cater to the needs of different types of anglers. Many fishing reel manufacturers are now using advanced materials such as carbon fiber and aluminum to create lightweight and corrosion-resistant reels that are both reliable and long-lasting.

Moreover, the growth of e-commerce and online retailing has made it easier for consumers to purchase fishing reels from the comfort of their homes. This has led to an increase in the availability of fishing reels, and consumers now have a wider range of options to choose from than ever before. So, whether you're a seasoned angler or just starting, the fishing reel market has something for everyone.

Top Findings of Global Fishing Reel Market

The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4.6% from 2023 to 2031.

Spinning reels account for the largest market share (31%) and are the most popular type of fishing reel among anglers.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share (65%) in the fishing reel market due to the high popularity of recreational fishing in the region and increasing popularity of recreational fishing in countries such as Japan, China, and Australia.

Fishing reel market is highly competitive and fragmented with many players offering a range of products to cater to different consumer needs.

Baitcasting reels are gaining popularity among anglers due to their versatility and ability to handle heavier lines and lures.

Companies in the fishing reel market are focusing on product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their market presence and increase their revenue share.

Astute Analytica’s Survey Reveals Anglers' Top Reel Preferences and What Drives Their Brand Loyalty In Global Fishing Reel Market

Astute Analytica conducted a survey to determine the most preferred type of reel among anglers. The survey found that spinning reels were the most popular type, with almost 60% of anglers indicating that they use them. Baitcasting reels came in second, with approximately a quarter of anglers using them, while fly reels were the least popular, with only about 5% of anglers using them.

The survey also revealed that price is a critical factor for consumers when purchasing fishing reels, with over 60% of anglers indicating that they consider price when making their purchase decision. However, performance and durability were also essential factors for consumers, with about half of anglers noting that these factors influenced their decision.

Anglers consider several important features when choosing a fishing reel, such as smooth drag, good line management, and durability. It was also found that nearly 80% of anglers cited smooth drag as an essential feature, while about two-thirds of anglers noted that good line management and durability were important factors.

The survey results suggest that brand loyalty is prevalent among anglers when it comes to fishing reels, with about 60% of anglers indicating that they stick with a particular brand of reel once they find one they like. Factors that drive brand loyalty include product quality and performance, as well as brand reputation and customer service.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/fishing-reels-market

Fish Reels Worth ‘Less than $100’ are Responsible for Generating More than 52% Revenue of Global Fishing Reel Market

The demand for fishing reels valued ‘less than $100’ has been on the rise in recent years, as more and more anglers are turning to budget-friendly options. According to a recent survey by Astute Analytica, 55% of all fishing reels sold in the United States in 2022 were priced under $100.

One of the primary reasons for the high demand is affordability. Many anglers are looking for ways to enjoy the sport without breaking the bank, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. According to a survey conducted by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), 27% of new boaters in 2021 cited cost as the primary reason for their purchase in the global fishing reel market.

However, it's not just price that's driving the demand. Budget-friendly fishing reels are also functional and versatile, making them suitable for a wide range of fishing styles and conditions. A survey by Fishbrain found that 61% of anglers used spinning reels for freshwater fishing, while 39% used baitcasting reels. Budget-friendly options are available in both types, allowing anglers to choose based on their preferences and needs.

Another factor driving demand is durability. While budget-friendly reels may not have all the advanced features of their high-end counterparts, many are made with sturdy materials that can withstand wear and tear. According to a survey by Fishing Booker, 40% of anglers cited durability as the most important factor when choosing a fishing reel.

Shimano and Pure Fishing are Top 2 Players in Global Fishing Reel Market, Capturing More than 20% Market Share

Shimano and Pure Fishing are two of the top players in the global fishing reel market. Shimano is a Japanese company that produces a wide range of fishing equipment, including fishing reels, rods, and accessories. They are known for their high-quality products and innovative designs, which have helped them build a strong brand reputation worldwide. Wherein, Shimano is certainly a major player in the industry with more than 10% revenue contribution, and their products are highly regarded by anglers worldwide. They have a strong reputation for producing reliable, durable fishing reels that cater to a variety of fishing styles and techniques. They also offer a wide range of fishing reels, including spinning reels, baitcasting reels, and conventional reels, giving anglers a diverse selection to choose from.

Pure Fishing, on the other hand, is an American company in the fishing reel market that specializes in fishing equipment and is a subsidiary of Jarden Corporation. They offer a diverse range of fishing reels, including spinning reels, baitcasting reels, and fly-fishing reels, under popular brands such as Abu Garcia, Penn, and Shakespeare.

Both Shimano and Pure Fishing have a significant presence in the fishing reel market and are known for producing high-quality, reliable fishing reels that cater to the needs of different types of anglers. As the demand for fishing reels continues to grow, these companies are expected to remain major players in the industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abu Garcia

Alvey Reels

Daiwa Corporation

Elec-Tra-Mate

Florida Fishing Products

Hooker Electric, Inc.

Mitchell Reel Co.

Penn Reels

Pflueger

Scientific Anglers

Shimano

Shakespeare Fishing Tackle

Zebco

Pokee Fishing

Cabela's Inc.

AFTCO Mfg.

Eagle Claw

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/fishing-reels-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com