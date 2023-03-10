Holiday Swap Announces an Exclusive Partnership With Shariah-Compliant HAQQ Network, Bringing New Technologies to 1M Users Across 185 Countries

LONDON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Swap, the world's largest home exchange platform that allows users to book, host, or swap homes, announces an exclusive partnership with Shariah-compliant HAQQ Network (HAQQ), making headlines around the world.

HAQQ will become the exclusive Web3 partner to Holiday Swap and assist in moving their loyalty token system and all related operations to Web3, gaining instant exposure to Holiday Swap's client base. The partnership will enable users of both platforms to offer more services to clients on an ethics-powered, industry-grade digital platform.

Holiday Swap was founded in 2018 by James Asquith, the official Guinness World Record setter and holder for being the youngest male to visit all 196 sovereign nations in the world. The company has over 1M users worldwide and operates in more than 185 countries. Holiday Swap aims to provide sustainable and affordable solutions to travelers around the world.

Actively promoting sustainability and the sharing economy, Holiday Swap's footprint reaches over 30 million followers on social media, in addition to its 1M users.

Sharing similar values, the HAQQ blockchain is an environmentally friendly, Shariah-compliant and ethics-first network, powering sustainable financial solutions as well as halal entertainment. Proof-of-stake HAQQ, as well as its native currency Islamic Coin, are fast becoming the industry standard for sustainability in a space where transparency and accountability are in short supply.

Holiday Swap founder and Chief Executive Officer James Asquith states: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HAQQ Network that is set to provide both our platforms' users increased utility in a sustainable way. With HAQQ Network being an ethics-first and community-run platform, we are very confident that our companies' values align perfectly to deliver real benefits to users in the months and years ahead."

After securing a record $200M from private investors and HNWIs, the HAQQ-Islamic Coin team has received awards around the globe - including the prestigious Most Promising ESG Crypto at The Middle East Blockchain Awards in 2022. Co-founder of Islamic Coin, Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi, states: "Our partnership with Holiday Swap will serve advantageous opportunities for the users with sustainable concerns." Holiday Swap has also received multiple awards, including World's Best Home Exchange Platform in 2021, and Most Affordable Tech Travel Platform 2022 at the World Travel Tech Awards.

You can learn more about Holiday Swap at www.holidayswap.com

Contact Information:

Emre Kamil Kaya

PR Specialist

emre@holidayswap.com



