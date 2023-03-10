Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 10 March 2023 at 17:30 EET



Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ducap Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Harri Tahkola

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27002/6/8

Transaction date: 2023-03-07

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of transaction: OTHER

Description of the transaction type: Osakelainan palautuminen

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 85000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 85000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR