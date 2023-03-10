Bigbank’s Audited Annual Report 2022

English Estonian

The general meeting of shareholders of Bigbank approved the audited annual report for 2022. Compared to the unaudited financial results published on February 28, there are no differences in the financial results of the audited report.

The consolidated annual report 2022 of Bigbank AS is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the bank's investor page at: https://investor.bigbank.eu/reporting

Bigbank operating volumes increased by 50% in 2022.



The deposit portfolio grew to 1.37 billion euros during the year, increasing by 469 million euros (+52%).

The gross loan portfolio grew to 1.36 billion euros during the year, increasing by 452 million (+50%).

Net profit was 33.7 million euros, or 0.6 million euros more (+2%) than the year before.

The annual return on equity was 17.0%.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 1.5 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee

