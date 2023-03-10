Medical Transport Box Market Report 2023 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Transport Box Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Blood Transport Boxes, Vaccine Transport Boxes, Organ Transport Boxes, Others), By Product, By Capacity, By Material Type, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global medical transport box market may register impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to rapidly increasing cases of organ failure and replacement surgeries.

Increasing demand for the instant availability of organs for organ transplant procedures carried out globally is further driving the growth of the global medical transport box market in the upcoming five years.

Additionally, increasing investments in healthcare and patient care services coupled with growing demands for highly efficient patient care further facilitate the growth of the global medical transport box market in the next five years.

The demand for medical transport boxes is also rising due to rising awareness and concerns regarding safe transplantation and transportation of the organs in case the demand for organ replacement is urgent and transportation may take a prolonged time.

Growing research and technological advancement are also responsible for the futuristic growth of the global medical transport box market in the future five years.



Increasing Instances of Organ Transplant Drives Market Growth



A surge in the instances of organ transplants majorly drives the growth of the global medical transport box market in the upcoming five years. Organ transplant surgeries are increasing in recent years due to various factors like the increasing number of road accident cases, that damage the organs like liver, kidneys, etc.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, and renal failures, that require transplants of the heart or kidneys to provide better functioning to the human organ system, also supports the growth of the global medical transport box market in the next five years.



In the year 2020, there were 129,681 organ transplant surgeries conducted all around the globe. In the United States alone, the total number of organ transplant surgeries was 34,766.

The maximum number of organ transplantation surgery was conducted for kidney transplants since the instances of renal failure is rapidly increasing in recent years. Other than kidneys, the liver, and heart follow a close second and third highest organ transplants conducted around the globe.



Advanced Technology & Investments In Industry Supports Market Growth



Growing investments in the healthcare industry and surging demand for better healthcare and patient care demands to aid the growth of the global medical transport box market in the next five years.

Technological advancements like high shock resistance, prolonged cold life for lengthy temperature-control transports, eco-friendly insulation for optimum protection against temperature excursions, optional temperature data logger for full traceability, etc. are majorly responsible for the market growth in future years.



The containers are advanced to contain the organ for a longer period, keep the organ from decomposing, or being unfit for transplant, monitor the temperature within the container, etc.

Also, innovative developments like strapped carriers, certifications for all modes of transport (road, air, sea, rail), easier cleaning, and disinfection & sanitization properties influence the preference toward the product, thereby substantiating the growth of the global medical transport box market in the forecast years through 2027F.

Although increasing advancement in cell therapies and organ development through stem cell therapies may restrain the growth of the market in the far future.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical transport box market.

B Medical Systems S.a.r.l

Nilkamal Material Handling

Terumo BCT

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

Camry International Limited LLC

AOV International LLP

Heathrow Scientific, LLC

Sarstedt, Inc.

BITO-Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH

TransMedics, Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Paragonix Technologies, Inc

OrganOx Limited

Report Scope:

Attribute Details

Base Year 2021

Historical Data 2017 - 2020

Estimated Year 2022

Forecast Period 2023 - 2027

Medical Transport Box Market, By Type:

Blood Transport Boxes

Vaccine Transport Boxes

Organ Transport Boxes

Others

Medical Transport Box Market, By Product:

Passive Cooling Transport Box

Active Cooling Transport Box

Medical Transport Box Market, By Capacity:

Up to 2L

3L-10L

Above 10L

Medical Transport Box Market, By Material Type:

Polyethylene

High-Density Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Others

Medical Transport Box Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Blood Banks

Others

Medical Transport Box Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auxvmx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.