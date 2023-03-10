Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2023-2027: Rising Focus on Improving Shelf Life of Products Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Packaging Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flexible packaging market is forecasted to grow by $54.42 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The report on the flexible packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising focus on improving shelf life of products, shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging, and growing popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging.



The flexible packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

Pouches

Bags

Films and wraps

Others

By Type

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of recyclable flexible packaging and increase in m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the flexible packaging market covers the following areas:

Flexible packaging market sizing

Flexible packaging market forecast

Flexible packaging market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible packaging market vendors that include Aluflexpack AG, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG, CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Reynolds Packaging, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., and UFlex Ltd. Also, the flexible packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Type



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aluflexpack AG

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Inc.

Bischof Klein SE and Co. KG

CCL Industries Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Management GmbH

DS Smith Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glenroy Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

Parkside Flexibles Ltd.

Printpack Inc.

ProAmpac Holdings Inc

Reynolds Packaging

Sealed Air Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

UFlex Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4edg2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.