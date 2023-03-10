Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Management Systems and Suppliers Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Financial services industry is in flux, and the risk landscape is changing rapidly, especially due to emerging technologies, evolving cyber threats, new industry entrants, regulatory mandates, and ESG trends.
As a part of an international consulting group with over 30 years of experience helping banks manage their risk, our research insights and broad coverage of Risk Management across 170+ pages of research and 1250+ deals offer actionable insights into Risk Management systems
Report highlights
- In-depth coverage of 20+ global Risk Management technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.
- Deep dive into the global RiskTech landscape, its trends, threats, challenges and opportunities via charts, infographics, regulatory information and more.
- Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Risk Management, covering areas such as Market Risk, Credit Risk, Operational Risk, and Asset and Liability Management.
- Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.
Key Topics Covered:
Risk Management Systems and Suppliers Guide
Risk Management | Market Landscape
- Regulations and implications
- Striking A Balance Between Innovation and Protection
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Risk Management Systems Performance | SLT 2022
Vendor Profiles
- ACTICO
- Ascent Business
- Bluering
- Capital Banking Solutions
- Clari5 (Customer XPs)
- Codebase Technologies
- Finastra
- Fernbach
- GoldenSource
- Mitratech
- Kamakura
- Lombard Risk (A Vermeg Company)
- Loxon
- IHS Markit
- OpenGamma
- Oracle FSS
- Profile Software
- SAP
- SAS
- Sopra Banking Software
- FIS(Sungard)
- Razor Risk Technologies
- Wolters Kluwer Financial Services
Thought Leadership
- Why An Enterprise Architecture?
- The Rising need for better Risk Management System
- The Data Challenge
- Coordinating Data for Regulatory and Accounting Purposes
- Optimisation and Skillsets
- Risk Management Technology
- The Finance Architecture Options - Overview
- The Data Model
- The Super-Ledger
- The Data Repository
- Technology Driven Regulations
