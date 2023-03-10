TicketSmarter continues to build its primary ticketing network by partnering with Spartan Race and the Professional Fighters League - Updated

Kansas City, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TicketSmarter, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), continues its partnership with Spartan Race and the Professional Fighters League (PFL), in which TicketSmarter is the official ticketing partner. Spartan is the world’s premier obstacle course race series with more than 300 events and more than seven million participants. PFL is one of the fastest growing and most innovative sports leagues, currently the second largest MMA company, globally.



“We are excited to partner with these innovative companies to give fans and participants a fast and easy way to access these events,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “Each entity holds one-of-a-kind events and the growth of their devoted fanbases really speaks for themselves.”

As the primary ticketing partner, TicketSmarter provides fans and athletes with an easy and secure way to buy tickets for upcoming events. Each Spartan event weekend includes individually ticketed races for different distances and difficulty levels. PFL hosts 20 events throughout their season, held both domestically and internationally.

“We are excited to associate with TicketSmarter, as an extension of our strategy to rip 100 Million people off the couch. TicketSmarter will help us unlock new racers and provide their community with a secure and trusted platform to buy tickets” said Joe De Sena, Spartan CEO & Founder. “We look forward to developing our relationship with TicketSmarter over the next several years as we grow our portfolio of brands.”

"The Professional Fighters League is pleased to announce TicketSmarter as our official ticket marketplace," says PFL CEO Peter Murray. "The PFL prides itself on fan experience and this partnership offers millions of MMA fans an efficient and secure ticketing resource."

TicketSmarter continues to build on its primary ticketing network, with several partnerships already showing great results. TicketSmarter is also the official ticket partner of the Country Roots Festival, a Kustom440 event, with their first festival taking place May 13, 2023 at Legends Field in Kansas City.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With more than 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter enables customers to experience the power and excitement of live events. TicketSmarter also works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation and the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

TicketSmarter offers primary ticketing solutions for professional baseball clubs and popular venues like the Houston Raceway and Texas Motorplex, as well as Garden Bros. Circus and Monster Truckz events. TicketSmarter is also the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Stay updated with TicketSmarter at TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

