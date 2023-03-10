Global Foreign Exchange Services Market Is Expected to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global foreign exchange services market generated $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $18.2 Billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 389 Segments Covered Services, Providers, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in international trade Rise in usage of digital technologies

Increased trade and investment flows between countries Opportunities The integration of blockchain technology in the foreign exchange services market Increased security and more efficient transactions Restraints Regulatory barriers Fluctuations in economy stability



Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed had a significant impact on the foreign exchange services market. One of the most notable changes has been the increase in demand for digital currency services, as people have turned to online platforms for their financial transactions due to social distancing measures. This has resulted in greater use of digital wallets, mobile banking, and online currency exchange services.

Moreover, foreign exchange service providers have adapted to the pandemic by adopting automated currency hedging strategies. These strategies use algorithms and machine learning to optimize currency exposure and reduce losses. The use of such technologies has been on the rise, and this trend is likely to continue even after the pandemic.

The pandemic has also affected the overall trading volumes and market volatility in the foreign exchange market. However, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the foreign exchange market remains a key player in facilitating international trade and investment. As the global economy continues to recover, it is expected that the foreign exchange market will also recover, and the demand for foreign exchange services will increase.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a moderate impact on the expansion of the foreign exchange services market. While there have been some changes in the way these services are provided, the market remains resilient and adaptable to changing circumstances.





The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global foreign exchange services market based on services, providers, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By services, the remittance services segment contributed to nearly half of the global foreign exchange services market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the foreign currency accounts segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.2% throughout the forecast period. The currency exchange and others segment are also studied in the report.

By providers, the banks segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global foreign exchange services market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The others segment, on the other hand, would also cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period. Also, the money transfer operators segment is discussed in the report.

By application, the individuals segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global foreign exchange services market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period. The businesses segment is also assessed in the report.





By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global foreign exchange services market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global foreign exchange services market report include Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo, HSBC Group, American Express Company, Western Union Holdings, JPMorgan Chase & Co. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Foreign Exchange Services Market Report Highlights:

Services

Currency Exchange

Remittance Services

Foreign Currency Accounts

Others

Providers

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Others

Application

Businesses

Individuals

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players : Barclays, Citigroup Inc., American Express Company, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, Western Union Holdings

