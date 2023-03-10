Growth Opportunities in V2X Sensors, Radars for Passenger Monitoring, GPS Software, Electric Flying Cars, and Hybrid Power Train Aircraft 2023

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in V2X Sensors, Radars for Passenger Monitoring, GPS Software, Electric Flying Cars, and Hybrid Power Train Aircraft" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobility TOE covers topics related to autonomous vehicles, the power sources for cameras, radar, microcontrollers for EV, software-based GPS, data infrastructure, electric aircraft, hybrid power trains and so on.
The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant but potentially offer commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers with valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium, and heavy). Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters, and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors--seating and displays, advanced materials--as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention. The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean, and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multi-material joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Growth Opportunities in V2X Sensors, Radars for Passenger Monitoring, GPS Software, Electric Flying Cars, and Hybrid Power Train Aircraft
- Guiding Autonomous Vehicles without Sensors
- Seoul Robotics Value Proposition
- Seoul Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Compact Power Source for Automotive Cameras
- Renesas Electronics Value Proposition
- Renesas Electronics - Investor Dashboard
- Radar to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
- Volvo Cars Value Proposition
- Volvo Cars - Investor Dashboard
- Microcontrollers Extend EV Driving Range
- NXP Semiconductors Value Proposition
- NXP Semiconductors - Investor Dashboard
- Software-based GPS Provides Higher Accuracy for Vehicles
- FocalPoint's Value Proposition
- FocalPoint - Investor Dashboard
- Data Infrastructure for Autonomous Mobility
- Annotell's Value Proposition
- Annotell - Investor Dashboard
- Self-flying Air Taxi Enables AI-based Electric Transportation
- Wisk's Value Proposition
- Wisk - Investor Dashboard
- A Time-efficient Electric Aircraft with Low Emissions
- Lilium Air Mobility Value Proposition
- Lilium Air Mobility - Investor Dashboard
- A Time-efficient Hybrid Power Train Aircraft with Long-range Air-cargo Capabilities
- Elroy Air Value Proposition
- Elroy Air - Investor Dashboard
- Efficient Aerodynamics Enhances the Range and Payload Capacity of Electric Aircraft
- Beta Technologies Value Proposition
- Beta Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
- Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
