North America OTT TV and Video Market Report 2022-2023 & 2028 Featuring Amazon, Apple, Disney, Facebook/Instagram, HBO, Netflix, OSN, Paramount, Shahid VIP, StarzPlay, & YouTube

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North American OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $107 billion in 2028; up from $74 billion in 2022. The US will contribute $30 billion from the $33 billion additional revenues, with Canada supplying the rest.

Most of the region's growth will come from AVOD. North American AVOD revenues will increase by $27 billion to $43 billion.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "North American SVOD revenues will increase by only $6 billion between 2022 and 2028 to $58 billion. There will be a notable slowdown from 2023 mainly due to Netflix's hybrid AVOD-SVOD tier lowering its ARPUs."

The report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 30-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple TV+

Disney+

Facebook/Instagram

HBO Max

Netflix

OSN

Paramount+

Shahid VIP

StarzPlay

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbp73k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.