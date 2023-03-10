2 Day Alternative Investments Training Course: Stockholm, Sweden - April 20-21, 2023

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Investments Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With low-interest rates and high equity prices, investments in alternative asset classes have boomed over the past years. This course gives you insight into the various types of alternative investments as well as the benefits and risks involved in them.
Prerequisites
You are assumed to have a general knowledge about investments. However, the various topics within alternative investments will be explained, so you are not requested to have profound knowledge about alternative investments.
Who Should Attend:
- Portfolio Managers
- Supervisors
- Portfolio Administrators
- Risk Managers
- Compliance
- Internal Audit
- Analysts
- Investors
- Investment Advisors
- Board of Directors
Key Topics Covered:
- Alternative Investments in Portfolios
- Risks of Alternative Investments
- J-curve
- Listed and Unlisted Real Estate
- Timberland
- Farmland
- Infrastructure
- Private Equity
- Hedge Funds
- Commodities
- CAT bonds
- CLOs
- CDOs
Speakers:
Christoph Junge
Velliv
Christoph Junge is Head of Alternative Investments at Velliv; a major Danish pension fund. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and has more than 15 years of experience from the financial industry in both Denmark and Germany. He has worked with Asset Allocation, Manager Selection as well as investment advice in, among others, Nordea, Tryg and Jyske Bank. He was awarded Rising Star of the Year by Institutional Investor Institute in 2019.
Christoph holds an HD (Finance) from CBS - Copenhagen Business School.
