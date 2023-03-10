United States Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report 2022: A $74.3 Billion Market in 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 3.6% - Cost Issues Will Promote the Adaptation of Reusables

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for disposable medical supplies in the United States is forecast to rise 3.6% annually to $74.3 billion in 2026
The need for stringent infection prevention safeguards during surgery, patient examinations, and other direct contact healthcare procedures will continue to promote the use of disposable products over reusables whenever practical and cost-effective.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Demand Patterns for Various Disposables Will Diminish.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the US market for surgical disposables and single-use personal protective equipment (i.e., masks, isolation gowns, and examination gloves) in 2020 and early 2021.
The value of demand generated by surgical disposables decreased as treatment of severe COVID-19 cases created shortages in the availability of hospital space for elective surgeries.
By contrast, the value of demand posted by single-use personal protective equipment rose sharply as medical providers and patients strengthened their defenses against the potentially deadly coronavirus.
Over the next several years, surgical disposables and single-use personal protective equipment are expected to return to pre-pandemic demand patterns, spurred by a steady decline in the incidence of severe COVID-19 cases and the number of related hospitalizations, as well as a steady increase in the routine and emergency surgeries.
Cost Issues Will Promote the Adaptation of Reusables to More Applications.
While disposable medical supplies will continue to be used often in various applications thanks to their enhanced infection protection, cost considerations are leading some healthcare settings to shift to reusable medical supplies.
This trend is projected to weaken growth opportunities for such disposables as refillable inhalers, nebulizers, humidifiers, and patient and surgical gowns. Sustainability is also a consideration in the substitution of reusables for disposables in several applications.
Nonwoven Medical Disposables Sustained Following Pandemic-Related Surges in 2020 & 2021.
Nonwoven medical disposables experienced significant growth in 2020 and 2021, as COVID-19 protocols encouraged the use of disposable nonwoven garments and textiles, especially masks.
While demand for disposable nonwoven garments and textiles will decline slightly from their high 2021 base as the pandemic wanes, infection prevention considerations will continue to sustain demand for these products.
Growth for nonwoven medical disposables will be driven by incontinence nonwovens as the patient base for these products expands and the preference for higher value-added products increases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Disposable Medical Supplies Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Supply & Demand
- Foreign Trade & Supply Chain Issues
- Products Overview
- Pricing Patterns
4. Factors Impacting Disposable Medical Supplies Demand
- Healthcare Industry Trends
- Health Insurance
- Medical Conditions: Acute & Chronic
- Medical Providers
- Hospital Admissions & Surgical Procedures
- Outpatient Activity & Home Health Trends
- Regulations
- Good Manufacturing Practices
- New Product Approval Requirements
- Healthcare-Associated Infection Safeguards
- Supply & Device Reprocessing Standards
- OSHA Standards
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Raw Materials Trends
5. Drug Delivery Disposables
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Type
- Disposable Infusion Products
- Demand by Type
- IV & Blood Administration Sets
- Premixed IV Solutions
- IV Catheters
- Enteral Feeding Supplies & IV Accessories
- Disposable Syringes & Needles
- Demand by Type
- Prefillable Syringes
- Demand by Type
- Injectors
- Cartridges
- Clinical Syringes
- Clinical Needles
- Disposable Inhalation Products
- Demand by Type
- Tracheal Tubes & Accessories
- Prefillable Inhalers
- Demand by Type
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Metered Dose Inhalers
- Oxygen Therapy Disposables
- Anesthesia Disposables
- Disposable Humidifiers
- Disposable Nebulizers & Accessories
- Other Disposable Inhalation Products
- Dialysis Disposables
- Demand by Type
- Disposable Hemodialysis Products
- Disposable Peritoneal Dialysis Products
- Transdermal Patches
- Markets
6. Wound Management Disposables
- Scope & Product Description
- Product Groups
- Wound Closures
- Demand by Type
- Sutures
- Staples & Disposable Stapling Devices
- Tissue Sealants
- Other Wound Closures
- Disposable Bandages
- Demand by Type
- Adhesive Bandages
- Adhesive Tapes
- Cast Bandages
- Non-Adherent Bandages
- Pads & Compresses
- Other Disposable Bandages
- Disposable Wound Dressings
- Demand by Type
- Synthetic Wound Dressings
- Demand by Type
- Film Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Antimicrobial Dressings
- Non-Adherent Wound Dressings
- Demand by Type
- Gauze Dressings
- Contact Layers
- Biological Wound Dressings
- Collagen Dressings
- Alginate Dressings
- First Aid Kits
- Disposable Medical Sponges
- Medical Cotton Goods
- Markets
7. Nonwoven Medical Disposables
- Scope & Market Description
- Product Groups
- Nonwoven Medical Garments & Textiles
- Demand by Type
- Surgical Drapes
- Surgical & Isolation Gowns
- Patient Gowns
- Face Masks
- Staff Apparel
- Other Medical Garments & Textiles
- Nonwoven Incontinence Goods
- Demand by Type
- Nonwoven Adult Incontinence Garments
- Incontinence Underpads
- Pediatric Incontinence Underwear
- Markets
8. Other Disposable Medical Supplies
- Scope & Product Description
- Demand by Type
- Medical Kits & Trays
- Demand by Type
- Surgical Kits & Trays
- Demand Forecast
- Cardiovascular Surgical Kits & Trays
- Orthopedic Surgical Kits & Trays
- Biopsy Kits & Trays
- Other Disposable Surgical Kits & Trays
- Other Disposable Medical Kits & Trays
- Demand Forecast
- Anesthesia Kits & Trays
- Scrub Trays
- All Other Disposable Medical Kits & Trays
- Catheters & Accessories
- Demand by Type
- Urinary Catheters
- Demand by Type
- Intermittent Catheters
- Indwelling (Foley) Catheters
- External Catheters
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Demand by Type
- Ablation Catheters
- Angioplasty Catheters
- Angiography Catheters
- Atherectomy Catheters
- Other Cardiovascular Catheters
- Other Disposable Catheters
- Catheter Accessories
- Diabetes Testing Supplies
- Demand by Type
- Blood Glucose Test Strips
- Other Diabetes Testing Supplies
- Sterilization Supplies
- Demand by Type
- Sterile Containers
- Sterilization Wrap
- Sterilization Indicators
- Medical Gloves
- Demand by Type
- Examination Gloves
- Surgical Gloves
- Cleanroom Gloves
- Specimen Collection Supplies
- Demand by Type
- Specimen Collection Tubes & Tubing Sets
- Labware
- Disposable Patient Room Supplies
- Ostomy Disposables
- Disposable Surgical Instruments
- Medical Waste Disposal Supplies
- Disposable Patient Examination Supplies
- Enema Disposables
- Markets
9. Markets
- Demand by Market
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare
- Outpatient Facilities
- Physicians' Offices
- Skilled Nursing Homes
- Dental Practices
- Other Markets
10. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Cooperative Agreements
- Research & Development
- Marketing
- Manufacturing
- List of Industry Participants
11. Appendix
- Report Details
- Definitions
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographic Trends
- National Health Expenditures
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1v1zk8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.