Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size To Grow USD 42.33 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 4.4%

New York, United States , March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to grow from USD 30.10 Billion in 2021 to USD 42.33 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing requirements from the sugar and ethanol, fertilizers, geothermal power generation, petrochemical manufacturing, and refining industries, specifically in emerging economies. The major factors driving the growth of water treatment chemicals are increasing demand for chemically treated water from various end-use segments and stringent regulations and sustainability mandates concerning the environment.

Water treatment chemicals are used to alter the physical and chemical properties of water so that it can be used in municipal and industrial purposes. As people become increasingly conscious of the value of clean, safe water and as a result of government regulations governing the treatment of wastewater, there is an increase in the demand for water treatment chemicals. In North America and Europe, there is a sizable market for chemicals used in water treatment. The market expansion in these regions is mostly due to the increase in water quality and strict adherence to environmental regulations. The increase in demand for sugar and ethanol, fertilisers, geothermal power generation, petrochemical manufacture, and refining, particularly in emerging economies, can be attributed to the expansion. The increased usage of saline water treatment to fulfil the region's rising water demand is also expected to result in an optimistic market expansion across the Middle East and Africa. Water scarcity has increased the use of wastewater recycling, which is the primary factor growing the market for water treatment chemicals. Additionally, it is predicted that the market for water treatment chemicals will grow due to the demand for clean water in the mining, pulp and paper, chemical processing, oil and gas, and power plant industries. Yet, the market for chemicals used in water treatment will be restricted by the proliferation of chemical processes and the accessibility of substitute treatment methods. Due to severe government regulations on TSS levels, water treatment chemicals will have several opportunities.

Browse 333 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 279 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor), By Application (Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, Cooling, Boiler, Effluent Water Treatment, Others), By End Use (Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Mining & Mineral, Processing, Municipal, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”. Get Detailed Description For This Report.

The Coagulants and flocculants hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global water treatment chemicals market is segmented into Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor. Among these, the coagulants and flocculants is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Chemical products are generally stored using coagulation and flocculation at oil and gas operations. The coagulation process accelerates the sedimentation process. Coagulants include aluminium chloride, aluminium sulphate, and various organic and inorganic substances. Coagulants are introduced to the wastewater during the treatment process to remove 90% of the suspended solid particles.

The Raw Water Treatment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global water treatment chemicals market is segmented into Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, Cooling, Boiler, Effluent Water Treatment, Others. Due to its rising use in industrial settings for cooling, product development, rinsing, or, if suitably filtered, even human consumption, the raw water treatment segment is leading the market over the projected timeframe. In order to boost productivity and efficacy of the finished product for a certain application, it is utilised to pretreat acquired water. Its main goal is to shield industrial machinery against harm, including corrosion, scale, and fouling. The techniques may vary from one another because they were developed to address specific treatment needs. The process normally includes coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation, filtration, disinfection, and distribution.

The Municipal holds the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global water treatment chemicals market is segmented into Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Mining & Mineral, Processing, Municipal, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Others. Among these, the municipal holds the largest market share over the forecast period because applications for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment employ the chemicals extensively due to the increasing water shortage in the industrialised economies of Europe and North America, the major players have been pushed to concentrate on water reuse and recycling. The increased municipal rates for waste treatment have motivated industrialists to establish or enhance their wastewater treatment and reuse facilities. In fluid treatment, strength chemicals are employed for a number of functions, such as flocculation, sludge dewatering, and emulsion breaking.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share.

North America accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Hydraulic fracturing technology innovation has enhanced production output of unconventional sources like shale gas and tight oil in North Dakota and West Texas regions of North America. As a result, there are more water treatment facilities in the upstream oil and gas industry, which is expected to significantly boost the market throughout the projection period.

The growth of the industrial, power, and manufacturing industries are estimated to boost the demand for boiler chemicals and systems in the developing economies of Asia Pacific in the coming years. The presence of suspended particles and heavy metals has led to increased demand for pre-treated water in China. China Water Risk (CWR) works for several government bodies in the country and globally. Mounting demand for treatment chemicals from the China power industry to treat its wastewater is expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the prominent players in the water treatment chemicals market Include: SUEZ; BASF SE; Ecolab; Solenis; Nouryon; Kemira Oyj; Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC; The Dow Chemical Company; SNF Group; Cortec Corporation; Buckman; Solvay S.A.; Kurita Europe GmbH; Veolia; Somicon ME FZC; Green Water Treatment Solutions; Johnson Matthey and Other players operating in the water treatment chemicals market.

