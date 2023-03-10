French English

Paris, 10 March 2023, 5.45pm

SYNERGIE strengthens its presence in Germany with the acquisition of the Runtime Group

The SYNERGIE Group has signed an agreement to acquire the RUNTIME Group. The transaction is subject to the approval of the German competition authorities.

Founded in 1985, RUNTIME has developed innovative sourcing solutions to meet the needs of a diversified and long-established client base made up of both large accounts and SMEs. The company is expected to generate a turnover of around €80 million this year with a network of 31 branches, mainly in the northern and central regions of Germany.

SYNERGIE is already active in Germany since 2011 with its subsidiary SYNERGIE PERSONAL DEUTSCHLAND (founded in 1977) which has successfully expanded its HR services in the dynamic southern regions of the country.

Benefiting from the highly complementary nature of their respective networks and areas of expertise, the new combination will have a strong domestic presence of nearly 65 branches covering the whole of Germany.

With this acquisition SYNERGIE accelerates its development in the second largest European market and aims in 2023 for a turnover of €140 million in Germany. It is in line with the group's strategy to support its clients in their international development and to enable them to benefit from all the expertise and services of its global human resources management offer in the 17 countries where the Group is present.

Next event:

Full-year results 2022 on 4 April 2023 after market close

Attachment