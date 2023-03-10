Sisters of the Valley Launch CBN+ Gelcaps

Merced, California, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Sisters begin selling a new gelcap, developed in the lab in Colorado, that is specifically designed to induce sleep. Although there is no evidence that CBN alone, isolated, induces sleep, there is evidence that in combination with CBD and THC, it becomes an agent of friendly sleep.

A normal profile of CBN gelcaps or drops would be outweighed by CBD. That is the nature of working with natural plant medicine. The CBD content is higher than the CBN content and to be effective, there needs to be a trace of THC.

When listing ingredients on aspirin, on food, on vitamins, it is customary to list them from most present to least present compounds, from the highest amount by weight to the lowest amount by weight. There are no country-wide standards when it comes to reporting cannabis compounds. “If our industry followed other customary practices, these would be called CBD + CBN capsules, acknowledging which ingredient is first,” explained Sister Sophia. “Alas, we don’t get to name things. The industry already is calling them CBN gelcaps to differentiate them from standard CBD gelcaps. It’s kind of like our mushroom coffee. There is no coffee in our mushroom coffee, but we don’t get to name things. And we certainly wouldn’t put magic mushrooms in a category opposite functional mushrooms, when science has already proven how functional psilicybin mushrooms are in regard to neuro-regeneration.”

In spite of the naming challenges, the Sisters launched their ‘CBN gelcaps’ today, along with an article on their store explaining CBN. The Sisters compiled charts and graphs showing how the CBN gelcaps compare in potency to standard gelcaps, and how the sisters’ version compares to others on the market.

“If you look at the market comparison chart we compiled, you can see that we started with ten CBN gelcap providers but discounted those with no test results (4 of 10) and then eliminated those that have no CBD and/or no THC in them (another 3 of 10). Seven of the ten aren’t really offering the combination needed for sleep, or you can’t tell because of the lack of test results,” explains Sister Kate. “What is left on our chart are three companies actually offering the CBN plus trilogy that scientists believe will help with sleep.”

Because CBN is so new and highly experimental, because there are no dosage charts or clinical trials to reference, the Sisters warn everyone who might be drug-tested for their jobs to proceed with caution. “Even though the THC content is far below the psychotropic level, we have no real history of usage with this CBD plus high-CBN combination, and so there is much we have to learn. We don’t know if this particular combination might cause false positives on drug tests. We don’t know what precisely the dosage is for individuals. We don’t know the safe dosage for pets or children.”

Scientists consider CBN to be mildly psychoactive in high doses.

“This is right where we were with our products when we started eight years ago,” added Sister Sophia. “We have to rely on the public to tell us what it works for and for the scientists to eventually quantify it all. Lucky for us, when it comes to sleep, people tend to be open to try different things. Certainly, many have been guinea pigs for big pharma, so I doubt they will be fearful of experimenting with natural plant medicine.”

The Sisters make all their products by the cycles of the moon and with the exception of fifteen countries, ship worldwide.

For more information about the sisters, visit their store: www.sistersofthevalley.org

