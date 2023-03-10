AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2023

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2023

 February YTD - FebruaryBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgFeb 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP8,78511,801-25.6 16,75022,197-24.5103,241
 40 < 100 HP3,5664,092-12.9 7,3338,150-10.032,681
 100+ HP1,5181,4782.7 3,3542,97412.88,504
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors13,86917,371-20.2 27,43733,321-17.7144,426
4WD Farm Tractors26517155.0 48439522.5394
Total Farm Tractors14,13417,542-19.4 27,92133,716-17.2144,820
Self-Prop Combines530200165.0 1,007405148.61,206
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org

