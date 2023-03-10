Hale Trailer Adds New VP Position

Voorhees, NJ, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc. (www.haletrailer.com) is excited to announce that Chris Hill has been promoted to the newly created position of Vice President of Rentals. This position was created as Hale Trailer’s rental fleet has grown to over 20,000 units spanning over 15 locations from Maine to Florida and as far west as Arkansas and Iowa. Chris Hill’s charge will be to continue to grow the rental fleet while ensuring the support of our ever-increasing customer needs and demands more efficiently. Chris comes with a wealth of experience within the rental industry, having spent the last 19 years as the Branch Manager of Hale Trailer’s Charlotte, NC location. Prior to joining Hale Trailer, Chris spent 11 years at another national rental fleet.

Chris comments, “I am excited for this new role at Hale Trailer because we have the best customers in the business, and I am excited to support their continued growth and success. I am also looking forward to working with our top-notch manufacturers to ensure continued best-in-class product availability. Hale Trailer is our customers’ one-stop shop for vans, reefers, flatbeds, lowboys, extendables, tankers, chassis, moving floor trailers, Faymonville specialized equipment, and storage to name a few. We expect to continually enhance our product offerings and capabilities to meet the needs of our customers in markets that require the best equipment at a fair price. I am fortunate to be a leader in such a respected company that prides itself on top-quality service.” Chris will be responsible for ensuring our customer relationships continue to be the strongest in the industry and adds, “customers will continue to see that we are a one-stop solution for all of their trailer rental needs, including parts and service.”

All Rental Management at our locations will be supported by Chris and work with him to further develop their sales and marketing efforts to meet their customers’ ever-expanding and demanding needs. Barry Hale Jr., President of Hale Trailer, said “Chris’s broad range of experience in the trailer rental market is a welcome addition to lead our growing rental team. Our new and expansive product offerings and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for the right individual for this new role, and I am confident that Chris is the right choice to play this key role in providing and implementing high-quality solutions for our customers.”

Todd Perkins, Trailer Sales Manager for over 18 years, has been promoted to Branch Manager of Hale Trailer’s Charlotte, NC location. In this new role, Todd will report directly to Hale Trailer’s President, Barry Hale Jr., who said “Todd has been an instrumental player in our North Carolina location’s success, and I am sure he will continue the fantastic legacy that Chris Hill established.”

Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc. is headquartered in Southern New Jersey, has over 15 locations, and is the one-stop shop for customers’ trailer needs for both purchase and rental, and their related service and parts businesses, since 1952.