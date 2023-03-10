SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of BlackBerry Limited - BB

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlackBerry Limited (‘BlackBerry” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether BlackBerry and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 6, 2023, BlackBerry issued a press release reporting its preliminary fourth quarter (“Q4”) and full year fiscal 2023 financial results. Among other items, BlackBerry reported Q4 revenue of approximately $151 million, missing consensus estimates of $166.4 million, and full-year revenue of approximately $656 million, missing consensus estimates of $679.28 million. BlackBerry also reported that its results are expected to include a material non-cash, one-time goodwill impairment charge of up to $440 million for its Spark reporting unit.

On this news, BlackBerry’s stock price fell $0.49 per share, or 12.28%, to close at $3.50 per share on March 7, 2023.

