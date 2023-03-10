Los Angeles , March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ICT Client MARJA'KIM Releases “Another” Hit Record Featuring Jaheim Available Now

MARJA’KIM ascends to new heights with new release “Another.” The track features Grammy-nominated global superstar Jaheim and is available on all platforms today. https://marjakim.lnk.to/another



MARJA’KIM chose to sample Jaheim’s hit single “Put That Woman First, “ which if you don’t know now you know, is a smooth rap ballad with a funky guitar and baseline. “Another” follows behind “Party N’Da Hills” yet another track by the artist averaging 150 thousand views.

“ANOTHER” takes us on an audio journey into the promotion of men doing right by their ladies who ultimately have to find “ANOTHER” because that energy is not returned. Talk about knowing your worth, King!

“ANOTHER” was a 360 moment for me,” commented MARAJ’KIM when asked about his creative process on this track. “Put that Woman First” was the first music video I attended while still in a stroller. It’s super dope to now sample that song, plus have Jaheim on the record with me.”



Check out MARJA'KIM "Another" Featuring Jaheim

