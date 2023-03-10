As Canadians prep for the March Break, CheapOair.ca shares key tips on how travelers can minimize disruptions at airports and on the road

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 10, 2023 (Toronto, ON) – As we enter the busy travel planning season that ties into March school breaks, Canadians should be aware of various disruptions that may impede their ability to fully enjoy their vacation. From flight cancellations due to pilot shortages to unforeseen delays to the just announced airlift limits at select airports, it’s hard to stay ahead. As part of its mission to educate travelers, leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca is sharing their best travel tips for all Canadians to follow.

Key time-saving suggestions for travellers to consider this March Break include:

The Earlier Your Flight, The Better: Flying earlier in the morning versus later in the day decreases your chance of being affected by significant delays, particularly as they create a snowball effect throughout the day.

Check-in Online: Most airlines allow you to check-in online 24 hours before your departure. Take advantage of this time-saving tip and download your boarding pass before arriving at the airport instead of having to wait in line!

Pack for Carry-on Luggage: With all the images and stories of lost luggage, it goes without saying that it is always better to pack for carry-on versus checking a bag as a majority of airlines will allow you to bring up to two carry-on items.

Book Weekday Flights: Weekday flights are often cheaper compared to weekend options, and the airport may also be less crowded since there are typically more flights operating on weekends.

Passport Review: Did you know that certain destinations will not allow you to travel if your passport is 6 months or under from expiring? Make sure it is active for at least a year and remember that passport offices may have their own delays as well.

Cost-Effective Airport Options: Those living closer to a neighbouring city should explore flying out from an alternate airport to see if cheaper options are available. This is particularly true if you can depart from a U.S. airport.

Verify Any VISA Requirements: With the announcement that Canadian citizens will be required to get a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) VISA prior to heading to or connecting through Europe as of November 23, 2023, it is important to research your final destination to make sure you don’t miss your flight.

Consider Travel Insurance: Travel insurance helps protect you from certain financial risks and losses that can occur while traveling, such as last-minute trip cancellations or a medical emergency overseas. While you may not use it, it’s always better to be prepared!

Check Border Wait Times: If you are planning a road trip this March Break, certain destinations tend to have multiple border crossings with different wait times depending on traffic. Check online before you travel or as you get closer to confirm.

“With the March Break upon us, even minor disruptions can severely affect a family vacation,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca. “To this effect, CheapOair.ca has taken great steps to make sure our web site has a number of tools and features to make planning travel that much easier, such as up-to-date travel-related guidelines to destinations worldwide via a “Ready for your next trip” section.

The mission of CheapOair.ca is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

