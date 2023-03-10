SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Unity Software Inc. - U

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Unity Software Inc. (“Unity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: U). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Unity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 22, 2023, Unity reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as well as revenue outlook for 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2022, Unity reported a loss of $0.82 per share on a GAAP basis and a 51% increase in operating expenses. Unity also reported first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that fell significantly short of expectations.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.00 per share, or 15.85%, to close at $31.85 per share on February 23, 2023.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.