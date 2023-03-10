CERBERUS SENTINEL TO PARTICIPATE AT THE 35th ANNUAL ROTH CONFERENCE

Scottsdale, AZ, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO) an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., today announces the Company’s participation presenting at the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Event 35th Annual Roth Conference Date March 12-14, 2023 Location Dana Point, CA

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology, Media & AgTech and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration

To schedule a meeting with David Jemmett or Ashley Devoto, please contact Hilary Meyers:

Email: hilary.meyers@cerberussentinel.com

Direct: 602-717-6395

