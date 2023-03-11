Air Velocity Meter Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3430 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Velocity Meter Market Is Forecast To Generate USD $2252 Million By 2022 And It Will Grow USD $ 3430 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4% From 2023 To 2030. For a certain job, the air velocity metre is the best way to figure out how fast or slow the air is moving. Some air velocity metres are called "multifunctional" because they can also measure temperature, pressure, humidity, and other environmental factors in addition to the speed of the air. Some of the better-known companies that make air velocity metres also let customer’s record data that can be used for research later. After that, this data can be used to draw conclusions. Also, there are a few different kinds of advanced progressive flow air velocity metres that can be used to measure a lot of things about the air on a regular basis. When buying air velocity metres from different sellers, customers may choose to buy extra software that lets them do detailed analysis on a computer. These companies sell the air velocity metres that are needed to measure the properties of the air, which can be very different depending on the situation. The global market for air velocity metres is getting more competitive because cutting-edge products and technologies are getting better and there are more ways for technologies to work together. These things are having an effect on every market in the world.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Air Velocity Meter Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report On The Basis Of Product Type (Compressed air flow meter, Digital air velocity meter, Air & gas flow duct flow meters),On The Basis Of Application (Air velocity, Air pressure, Wind direction),On The Basis of Distribution Channel (Conventional retail stores, Online retail channel), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Industry Developments:

In December 2017: TSI's AirPro Velocity Meter Wins 2017 Annual Innovative Product Award

TSI Incorporated is proud to announce that its AirPro Velocity Meter AP500 has received the 2017 Annual Innovative Product Award in China. China Ventilation Technology Management Center (CVTMC) awarded the AirPro instrument at the 2017 National Fresh Air Industry Innovation and Development Conference.

TSI Incorporated is proud to announce that its AirPro Velocity Meter AP500 has received the 2017 Annual Innovative Product Award in China. China Ventilation Technology Management Center (CVTMC) awarded the AirPro instrument at the 2017 National Fresh Air Industry Innovation and Development Conference. In December 2017: TSI Introduces Revolutionary Wireless AirPro Instruments Platform

TSI Incorporated, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of precision instruments for measuring HVAC system performance, is proud to introduce a new platform: AirPro Instruments. AirPro Instruments are revolutionary wireless speed and pressure measurement solutions that maximize productivity by offering easier measurement access, unmatched accuracy, seamless multi-data reporting, and a user-friendly interface for fast, intuitive operation.

Market Dynamics:

A major player in the market for air velocity metres is investing in research and development to make new air velocity metres that are more accurate and respond faster than customers expect. The people who make air velocity metres are also working on making them more accurate and high-tech. The price and size of the new industrial motors should go down. In China and South Korea, the market for air velocity metres is still a little bit divided, with many companies trying to get a piece of a smaller pie. Some companies have big plans and are starting to sell air velocity metres all over the world. As a major player in the Asian market for air velocity metres, China is expected to keep getting stronger. Different air velocity metres could be helpful if they were easy to find and used the latest technology.

Regional Outlook:

Wind speed and air flow measurements are becoming more and more important in many fields, such as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), wind power, construction, and energy. The fact that technology is getting better and more integrated is a direct cause of this demand. One of the main reasons why the whole world needs air velocity metres is that more and more people are starting to understand how important it is to measure air speed accurately. Oceania, East Asia, South Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa are the seven economies that make up the global market for air velocity metres. People think that East and South Asian countries will have a big share of the global market for air velocity metres in the near future. During the time frame of the projection, South Asia is expected to grow at the same rate as the international market for air velocity metres. On the other hand, the number of people in Europe, East Asia, and North America is expected to stay the same. This is because these were some of the first places where air speed metres were used. During the time period covered by this estimate, the release of new products, the use of new technologies, and the availability of price ranges that are easy to afford could all help the market for air velocity metres grow.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248412

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3430 Million By Type Compressed air flow meter, Digital air velocity meter, Air & gas flow duct flow meters, Others By Distribution Channel Conventional retail stores, Online retail channel, Other By Application Air velocity, Air pressure, Wind direction, Other By Companies TSI Alnor, Geotech Environmental, GrayWolf, Testo, Tenmars Electronics, E+E Elektronik, Fluke, PCE Instruments, Testo, Extech, Nordson, Kurz Instruments Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

TSI Alnor, Geotech Environmental, GrayWolf, Testo, Tenmars Electronics, E+E Elektronik, Fluke, PCE Instruments, Testo, Extech, Nordson, Kurz Instruments, and others.

By Type

Compressed air flow meter

Digital air velocity meter

Air & gas flow duct flow meters

Mass flow meters for air

Gases and totalizing air velocity meters.

Others

By Distribution Channel

Conventional retail stores

Online retail channel

Others

By Application

Air velocity

Air pressure

Wind direction

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Market - The Global Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030.

- The Global Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2023-2030. Cryogenic Pump Market - The Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size Was USD 3.41 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.64 Billion In 2030, at a CAGR of 9.06% During The Forecast Period.

- The Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size Was USD 3.41 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.64 Billion In 2030, at a CAGR of 9.06% During The Forecast Period. Construction Robot Market - The Global Construction Robot Market size was valued at USD 0.69 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2023 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com