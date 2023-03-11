N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice Promoting Civic Engagement & Voter Registration at Historically Black Colleges & Universities

Washington, March 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice (PCSJ) and the National Historically Black Colleges & Universities Alumni Associations Foundation (NHBCUAAF) continue their partnership to promote civic engagement and voter registration at the nation’s HBCUs.

This partnership aims to promote a more equitable and inclusive society, engage students in federal, state, and local elections, and give them the tools to facilitate access to the ballot. At a time when students are working through the COVID-19 pandemic, social injustice, and challenges to American democracy, HBCUs must find new and more effective ways to educate, engage, and invest in the electoral process.

In 2020, the American Association of Colleges & Universities reported that young adults had been the least engaged members of the US electorate for more than four decades. However, in 2016, the political dynamic changed with students driving GOTV (Get Out the Vote) nationwide campaigns. Notably, between 2016 and 2020, young men and women increased their participation in the presidential elections by 5-10%.

This civic engagement program collaborates with a select group of HBCUs in North Carolina with the goal of achieving 100% voter registration of its students and securing the designation of Voter Friendly Campus (VFC) by mobilizing students on each campus to serve as student ambassadors for the Voter Registration, Education, Mobilization and Get Out the Vote (VREM GOTV). Participating universities include Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Livingstone College, North Carolina Central University. Pitt Community College, Shaw University, and Winston Salem State University. Integrated programming and activities are conducted at each institution, including creating and disseminating information on the importance of civic engagement and voting. We use all forms of social media to educate, empower and encourage students to register to vote. Through dedicated programming to help students deepen their electoral engagement, PCSJ and NHBCUAAF are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating both immediate and long-term impacts in communities of color. Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement report found that the American electorate is growing younger and more diverse. This positive change demands that HBCUs be better prepared to support a younger and more diverse electorate.

“We are extremely excited to continue working with the NHBCUAAF in bringing progressive voices together to promote and affirm the power of civic engagement,” said Dr. Christopher C. Brown, II, Executive Director, Payne Center for Social Justice.

Tyrone Couey, NHBCUAAF President, added, “This partnership will continue to have an enormous impact on the lives of thousands of young men and women at HBCUs who too often face nearly insurmountable barriers to exercising their right to vote.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice

Established in 1987, the TMCF is the nation’s largest organization, exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported HBCUs and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

The N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice (PCSJ) was established in 2020 to promote Justice Marshall's legacy of social justice at all levels of society. The TMCF created the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice (PCSJ) to serve as a nexus in advancing social justice for Black Americans. It is a national think tank and research center rooted in the African American community and drawing together top HBCU scholars, national thought leaders, community advocates, and on-the-ground solution-makers to identify, evaluate and scale new evidenced-based programs and policies designed to create sustainable change in the life of Black Americans.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org and https://paynecenter.org.

About the National Historically Black Colleges & Universities Alumni Associations Foundation

Established in 2016, the NHBCUAAF is a premier organization comprised of alumni leaders and associates from HBCUs. We are experienced professionals with the knowledge, skills, and expertise to provide technical assistance to HBCUs and other institutions on a wide range of topics. We deliver our products, consultation, and services with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity.

NHBCUAAF is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization. For more information about NHBCUAAF, visit www.nhbcuaa.org.