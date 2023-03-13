HUTCHMED Confirms No Assets Held at Silicon Valley Bank

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM, HKEX:​13) today confirms that it does not have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) or Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (“SVBUK”). The Company does not hold any cash deposits or securities with SVB or SVBUK.



About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/​immunology. Since inception it has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

