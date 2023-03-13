Custom Lens Replacement (CLR RLE) Explained By Minneapolis Vision Center

Bloomington, March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, Minnesota -

Chu Vision Institute, a Minneapolis based vision correction center, recently published an article about custom lens replacement. Custom lens replacement is a leading vision correction procedure that is designed to meet the specific needs of patients aged 40 and older. The procedure, which is sometimes referred to as CLR, Clear Lens Replacement or refractive lens exchange, can be used to correct both nearsightedness and farsightedness. It also prevents the formation of cataracts. Patients in Minneapolis or the Twin Cities area may be interested in custom lens replacement, and Chu Vision Institute’s article aims to help them decide if the procedure is right for their needs.



“World-renowned ophthalmologist and eye surgeon Dr. Ralph Chu and his remarkable team of eye care professionals are delighted to provide Custom Lens Replacement (CLR/RLE) for patients in Minneapolis and the surrounding Twin Cities area,” says Chu Vision Institute. “CLR surgery is highly similar to cataract surgery in that the natural lens of the eye is removed and replaced with an artificial intraocular lens, or IOL, to correct or dramatically reduce refractive error and allow for clear vision at varying ranges. Lifestyle IOLs can improve near, intermediate, and far-distance vision. CLR can be an excellent treatment option for most patients who live with extremely high degrees of myopia (nearsightedness) or hyperopia (farsightedness) and who might not be ideal candidates for laser vision correction or other surgical procedures. Another exciting bonus to this refractive surgery is that your new lens will never develop a cataract like your natural lens can, eliminating the need for future cataract surgery.”



The procedure is a particularly good solution for patients who are tired of wearing contact lenses or glasses and want to be able to see clearly without them. They need only call or visit Bloomington to schedule an initial consultation and learn if CLR is the best choice. The procedure is generally best for patients with severe myopia or hyperopia that are not able to address these issues using laser vision correction procedures.. In the days following the initial consultation, Chu Vision Institute’s surgeons work to identify the type of artificial intraocular lens for the patient’s unique vision needs before having a set of custom-made lenses manufactured.



The surgery generally takes around 15 minutes. It is the same as cataract surgery except it is performed before the patient develops cataracts. Before the procedure begins, the eye is numbed with drops, and the patient is given mild anesthesia. The surgeon then creates a small opening in the cornea and uses ultrasound technology to remove the natural lens and then place the custom-made lens in the eye through the opening which will seal without the need for stiches.



In less than a week patients report improved vision and and decrease their reliance on glasses or contact lenses. “Custom Lens Replacement at Chu Vision Institute is an advanced elective procedure that would truly improve your eyesight and reduce your need for corrective lenses or reading glasses, as well as your overall outlook on life,” says the center. “For people who may not be great candidates for LASIK laser eye surgery, SMILE or PRK, CLR has the potential to reduce or erase the need for corrective lenses or contact lenses and the likelihood of future cataracts and need for cataract surgery. Reach out to, or visit, our Minneapolis, MN office to set up your evaluation.”



Patients may learn more about Custom Lens Replacement (CLR - RLE) Minneapolis on Chu Vision Institute’s website.

