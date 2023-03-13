The global hair removal products market size is estimated to surpass US$ 1.8 billion by 2031, owing to increasing demand for personal grooming and growing beauty standards

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global hair removal products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the global hair removal products market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn.



Manufacturers are focusing their production capabilities on at-home hair removal products as a growing number of customers have become accustomed to home care products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers in the hair removal products market are exploring laser-based device innovations. Hair removal products for men that have been dermatologically tested are in high demand.

Formulations for hair removal creams for men are being improved through a blend of exfoliator and moisturizer in the cream. This helps in exfoliating and moisturizing the skin while removing unwanted hair. Manufacturers are expanding the availability of creams that are safe and effective for hair removal.

Request for a sample PDF report with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures (Use Corporate Mail Id for Quick Response): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84637

Hair Removal Products Market: Growth Drivers

The market for hair removal products is significantly fueled by growing beauty consciousness among both men and women. The need to maintain a presentable and well-groomed physical appearance is the primary driver of the market for hair removal products. Sales of hair removal products are positively impacted by the booming e-commerce industry and online shopping apps.



The global hair removal products industry is expanding as a result of rising beauty standards and an increased focus on personal grooming. Another important factor influencing the demand for hair removal products is the constantly growing influencer community on social media.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84637<ype=S

Key Findings of Hair Removal Products Market

Despite the competition in the market for consumer goods and FMCG products, ongoing product demand is opening up new growth avenues. Intense pulsed light (IPL) devices that inhibit the growth of new hair follicles are in high demand because hair removal can be a painful process for women. The IPL wavelength does not penetrate as deeply as the laser. This has led to intense competition between IPL devices and laser treatment providers. However, laser therapy only kills 10% of the hair follicles that are already present. The cost of treatment goes up with more laser sessions. To increase product uptake, businesses in the market for hair removal products are taking note of these findings and developing marketing strategies based on the specific target audience.

The market for hair removal products is witnessing an increase in production of hair removal creams as more men experience cuts, ingrown hair, and red bumps after shaving. These creams aid in controlling excessive body hair on the back, chest, and arms. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to create formulations that help to address thick and coarse hair strands. Producers of hair removal products are developing hybrid waxes that are gentle enough for people with sensitive skin

Brands in the market for hair removal products are increasingly focusing on developing products that appeal to people with sensitive skin. These advancements have expanded the application of hair removal products on the face and intimate areas. Marketing and promotional activities have created product awareness among the global population. Awareness regarding product use has opened new growth avenues for hair removal products.



Hair Removal Products Market: Key Players

Leading players in the global hair removal products market are:

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Sally Hansen

Softsheen-Carson

Completely Bare

Naturenation Store

VI-John Group

Erikka India

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Contact us for Discount: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=84637



Hair Removal Products Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Wax

Soft Wax

Hard Wax

Devices

Laser-based Devices

IPL Devices

Razors & Blades

Epilators

Trimmers

Shavers

Others (Creams, Powder, etc.)

By Application

Face

Body

Ear

Nose

Other Body Parts

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

Salons

Spas

Beauty Clinics

Others



Consumer Group



Men

Women

Kids

Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Independent retail Stores



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports: -

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com