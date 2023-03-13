Metalized Flexible Packaging Market is Estimated to Hit USD 1685.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2023 to 2030; Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Creates a Positive Outlook for the Market

Westford, USA,, March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metalized flexible packaging market is gaining significant traction in the Asia Pacific region, where it has emerged as the dominant player in the market with close competition from North America. The food and beverage (F&B) industry is a major consumer of metalized flexible packaging, as it is widely used for packaging food products and drinks. In addition, governments of numerous countries are increasingly promoting the adoption of sustainable packaging methods. As a result, metalized flexible packaging is gaining popularity as a sustainable alternative. In addition to the F&B industry, the pharmaceutical industry also uses metalized flexible packaging for packaging medicines, medical products, and other supplies. The packaging provides a barrier against moisture, oxygen, and other contaminants, reducing the risk of cross-contamination among patients and healthcare professionals.

SkyQuest's global research shows that the e-commerce industry is expected to grow rapidly and cross the 58.74 trillion mark by 2028. This remarkable growth is projected to have a significant CAGR of 26.55%, a promising indicator of the high potential for metalized flexible packaging soon. Therefore, as the e-commerce market is expected to grow significantly, Metalized flexible packaging is poised to become a popular choice for businesses looking to capitalize on this trend.

Metalized flexible packaging is a type of packaging that has become highly demanding in recent years. It is prepared with a thin layer of metal applied to a flexible material such as plastic or paper. This metal layer provides several benefits, including increased durability and improved barrier properties. In addition, it is lightweight and easy to transport, making it an ideal choice for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint. It is also cost-effective and can be produced in large quantities, making it a popular choice for manufacturers.

Aluminum-Based Flexible Films Segment Witness Higher Traction as It Brings High Level of Versatility and Cost-Effectiveness to Packaging Solutions

Aluminum-based flexible films have become popular in the metalized flexible packaging market. This is due to their ability to prevent moisture, heat, and oxygen entry effectively. As a result, they are projected to maintain their lead in the market from 2023 to 2030. The properties of aluminum foil make it an ideal material for food and pharmaceutical packaging, as it provides an effective barrier against light, oxygen, moisture, and germs. Aluminum-based flexible films are widely used in the food industry to maintain the freshness and quality of packaged products. By preventing the entry of moisture and oxygen, they help preserve food items' flavor, aroma, and texture.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region maintained its leading position in the metalized flexible packaging market, and such an upward trend is expected to continue until 2030. The increasing demand for metalized flexible packaging in numerous industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care, has fueled market growth in the region. Moreover, the increasing population and rising disposable income in the Asia Pacific region have led to a surge in demand for packaged food and beverages, further boosting the demand for metalized flexible packaging.

Food and Beverage Segment to Attract Higher Growth Thanks to Rising Need for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

The metalized flexible packaging market is experiencing significant growth, with the food and beverage segment leading the way. In 2022, this segment registered the fastest growth, and according to analysis, it will continue to dominate the industry from 2023 to 2030. The primary reason for this growth is the high demand for packaged food and beverages. With consumers' increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles, the demand for packaged meals and snacks will likely continue to rise. As a result, the food and beverage industry has responded with a wide range of products packaged in metalized flexible packaging, offering convenience and portability to consumers.

In 2022, North America emerged as a significant player in the metalized flexible packaging market, posing a challenge to other major players in the industry. This growth is projected to continue, with the region expected to take a major leap by 2030. In 2022, North America's market saw a surge in demand, increasing adoption by industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, and personal care. The region's advanced manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements have enabled it to produce high-quality metalized flexible packaging solutions that meet the diverse needs of various industries.

The research report on the metalized flexible packaging market provides detailed insights into the industry's competitive landscape. It offers a thorough analysis of the business segments, operational strategies, regional trends, and latest innovations of the leading companies in the market. The report empowers market participants to stay ahead of their competition by providing deep insights into the market.

Key Developments in Metalized Flexible Packaging Market

Plastchim-T, a leading producer of plastic films, has recently announced an exclusive partnership with Bayshore Films LLC to offer their PEONEER range of BOPE films. This partnership will expand Plastchim-T's existing portfolio of films, including BOPP, CPP, and BOPE films, metalized and transparent films, specialty films, 5-layer films, and antifog films. With this exclusive partnership, Plastchim-T aims to expand its market reach and cater to the growing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

A Canadian packaging company is planning to expand its operations in the United States, specifically in Thomasville. The company has identified a potential market in the area and is looking to establish a presence there to serve its customers better. The expansion will involve establishing a new facility in Thomasville to manufacture and distribute packaging products. The decision to expand in Thomasville is strategic, based on several factors, such as the region's skilled workforce, infrastructure, and favorable business climate.

Jindal, a BOPP and BOPE film manufacturer based in Luxembourg, has recently launched a new line of high-barrier Ethy-Lyte films. These innovative films are ideal for the flexible packaging industry as printing films for recyclable mono-PE structures. By using these high-barrier films, manufacturers can create flexible packaging made entirely from a single type of material - polyethylene (PE). This makes the packaging much easier to recycle, eliminating the need for complicated separation processes.

