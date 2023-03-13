Production report for February 2023

Oslo, 13 March 2023

January 2023 February 2023 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 758 525 735 549 Argentina 1,592 265 2,189 422 Total operated 2,350 790 2,924 971 Total equity 610 358 638 356

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

In February 2023, Interoil’s average daily operated production increased by 573 boepd recovering most of the lost production from previous months. During February the production growth is explained by the recovering of shut-in wells in Argentina whilst Colombia’s production still faces community’s issues causing the mobilization of the pulling rig to be postponed.

In Argentina, production flow increments were recorded in all of the Santa Cruz fields due to the reopening of wells after having field personnel back to their operational duties after the union strike in the last months. The recovery to pre-strike production levels is expected by the end of March.

In Colombia, Puli C production decreased due to some community restrictions blocking the arrival of the pulling rig thus delaying wells interventions to recover lost production due to downhole equipment failure. After some recent community meetings, Interoil is expecting the arrival of the work over rig somewhere around June this year or immediately after the finalisation of some civil works are performed in two access roads required by the local community.

In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows remained stable, while following its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.





