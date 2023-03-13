English Finnish

Company Announcement 13 March 2023 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar’s subsidiary Meriaura has sold vessel M/S Ramona

The oldest and smallest vessel in Meriaura’s fleet, M/S Ramona, has been sold as part of the modernization of the fleet. The vessel was acquired for the company group at the end of 2021 and it was supposed to transport gypsum via the Saimaa Canal, operated by Meriaura. After the geopolitical situation put a stop to these plans the vessel was time-chartered to an external operator. The sale of the vessel has no significant impact on Meriaura’s turnover or result.





