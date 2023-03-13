Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Worth US$ 333.85 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is expected to clock US$ 333.85 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period.

The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is primarily driven by the emerging pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, increasing drug patent expiration, and growing demand for generic drugs. Additionally, increasing investment in research & development and strategic partnership amongst the key players are contributing to the growth of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. However, strict regulations and the high cost of establishing a factory hold back the growth of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 158.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 333.85 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.65% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Service and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is a business that specializes in providing services, such as drug product development & manufacturing and pharmaceutical packaging services, with complete trust and transparency. Fully integrated CDMOs offer a variety of contract services, including pre-formulation, formulation development, stability studies, method development, pre-clinical & clinical phase materials, formal stability, scale-up, registration batches, and commercial manufacturing.

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for generic drugs is contributing to the growth of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. Generic drug medication is identical to a branded drug which has a similar dose form, potency, mode of administration, quality, performance characteristics, and intended use. The way a generic drug functions and the clinical benefit, it offers are identical to those of a brand-name drug. As generic drug applicants do not need to duplicate the animal and clinical (human) trials that were necessary for brand-name medications to demonstrate safety and efficacy, generic medications typically cost less than their brand-name equivalents. Generic medications are often sold at significant discounts, an estimated 80 to 85% less than the price of the branded medication, due to the reduction in upfront research expenditures.

The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market has been analyzed from two different perspectives – Service and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Service’

The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market based on type has been segmented into:

Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Contract manufacturing organization (CMO) is further segmented into API manufacturing, finished product manufacturing, and packaging services. API manufacturing dominates the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market owing to increased demand for active pharmaceutical ingredients, the development of novel therapeutics, and the trend toward new high-tech therapies. Additionally, increasing investment in research & development of novel drug delivery systems and rising demand for personalized medications are also fueling the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. For instance, in Jan 2022, Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) invested US$ 13.7 million in Hyderabad, India-based Yapan Bio to augment its CDMO business, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS). With this investment, PPL holds a 27.78% equity stake in Yapan Bio.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing presence of the key player, increasing demand for biologics and pharmaceutical drugs. Additionally, advanced healthcare systems and developed infrastructure are boosting the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market are:

Catalent Inc

Baxter International Inc

Vetter

AbbVie Inc

Recipharm AB

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon)

Unither

DPT LABORATORIES LTD.

NextPharma Technologies

Samsung Biologics

Fujifilm Corporation

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL CONTRACT DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING ORGANIZATION (CDMO) MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SERVICE Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) API Manufacturing Finished Product Manufacturing Solid Dosage Forms Injectables Others Packaging Contract Research Organization (CRO) Discovery Preclinical Clinical Laboratory Services



TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

