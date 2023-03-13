The Marine Guardian's Boat Security System Thwarts Robbery Attempt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marine Guardian, a leading provider of boat security systems, recently prevented a robbery attempt on a boat in Jupiter, Florida. This month, the company's state-of-the-art helm door and electronics door sensors were activated, triggering the boat alarm and strobe lights, deterring the robbers, and prompting them to flee the scene. The swift action by The Marine Guardian's security system led to the immediate notification of the police, who were able to apprehend the perpetrators.

The owner of the targeted boat, John, expressed his gratitude for The Marine Guardian's boat security system, stating “I was pleased with the personalized attention and comprehensive solution provided by The Marine Guardian. The system proved to be highly effective in deterring the robbers and ensuring a quick response in the event of a security breach, giving me peace of mind that my boat and its contents were well-protected.”

The effectiveness and reliability of The Marine Guardian's boat security solutions have earned them approval from the insurance companies, giving boat owners peace of mind that their vessels and belongings are secure. In fact, just one week after the incident, the police officer who responded and arrested the perpetrators called The Marine Guardian to install a system on his own boat. A true testament to the effectiveness of the security system.

Track, secure and monitor your vessel anytime, anywhere. The Marine Guardian’s unique software design allows the device to switch between satellite and cellular offering boat owners comprehensive protection for their vessels on land or offshore. The company's cutting-edge technology and knowledgeable support team enable boat owners to prevent potential thefts and respond promptly to any security breaches. To learn more about The Marine Guardian's boat security solutions and how they can safeguard your boat, visit www.themarineguardian.com.