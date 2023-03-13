Global MEMS (Microelectromechanical Systems) Market Report 2023-2028 with Focus on USA, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, & UAE

Dublin, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS Market by Components, Devices and Applications in Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the MEMS marketplace including its ecosystem, players, products, and services. The report analyzes MEMS components and enabled devices, products, and applications in industry verticals. The report provides detailed forecasts of MEMS by function, device, application, and industry vertical. Forecasts provided are global, regional, and by country for the period 2023 to 2028.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), represent miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (devices and structures) that are created using various microfabrication techniques. One of the key areas for MEMS is sensors, particularly in certain emerging market opportunity areas such as virtual reality and many IoT use cases, devices and applications.

Sensors are used for the detection of changes in the physical environment and/or logical relationship of one object to another(s) and/or the environment. Physical changes may include temperature, light, pressure, sound, and motion. Logical changes include the presence/absence of an electronically traceable entity, location, and/or activity. Within an IoT context, physical and logical changes are equally important, so MEMS/sensor systems will increasingly rely upon support from software.

It is important to recognize that leading experts often compare and contrast those devices/systems that provide sensor-effector type micro-computing vs. micro-devices containing gears, mirrors, valves, and other parts, which are frequently referred to as "MEMS" and "Micro-Machines" respectively. An Embedded system is a computer system with a dedicated function within a larger mechanical or electrical system.

In contrast, MEMS are made by various fabrication processes. These generally consist of a microprocessor and several other components that interact with the surroundings. Involves moving mechanical parts integrated with electronics within ICs. MEMS are application specific circuits such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, microphones, etc.

Whereas microelectronic integrated circuits act as the brains for systems, MEMS support microsystems in terms of providing the ability to sense and control the environment. MEMS elements are many and varied such as mechanical components (levers, springs, deformable membranes, vibrating structures, etc.) and electrical components (resistors, capacitors, inductors, etc.). These components comprise MEMS that provide various functions.

The MEMS market is a fast-growing area within the electronics sector with certain high-growth sub-segments, such as industrial IoT, representing significantly higher growth. APAC will lead the global marketplace by revenue with a 40% market share followed by North America with 30%. The other three regions of Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa will hold 16%, 10%, and 4% of revenue respectively.

Select Report Findings:

Microsensors will become a $10.2 billion global market by 2027

MEMS in healthcare and life science will reach $3.7 billion globally by 2028

MEMS-enabled industrial IoT devices will be a $1.9 billion global market by 2028

MEMS-enabled small wireless sensor networks will be a $713 million global market by 2028

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Embedded Systems and MEMS

2.2 MEMS Technology and Market Segments

3 MEMS Market Background

3.1 MEMS Market by Function

3.2 MEMS Market for Devices

3.3 MEMS Market in Industry Verticals

3.4 MEMS Market in Applications and Services

4 MEMS Industry Details

4.1 History

4.2 MEMS Applications

4.3 MEMS Use Cases

4.4 Advantages of MEMS

4.5 Disadvantages of MEMS

4.6 Manufacturing Process of MEMS

5 MEMS Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Challenges

6 MEMS Company Analysis

6.1 ARM Holdings

6.2 Bosch

6.3 Cisco System Inc.

6.4 InvenSense

6.5 Knowles Electronics

6.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.7 Micron Technology Inc.

6.8 MediaTek Inc.

6.9 Qualcomm Atheros Inc.

6.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.11 STMicroelectronics

6.12 Samsung Developers

6.13 Texas Instruments

7 MEMS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

7.1 MEMS Revenue 2023 - 2028

7.1.1 Global MEMS Market Revenue 2023 - 2028

7.1.2 MEMS Revenue by Components 2023 - 2028

7.1.2.1 MEMS Revenue by Micro-Electronics Component Based Products 2023 - 2028

7.1.2.2 MEMS Revenue by Micro-Sensors Component Based Products

7.1.2.3 MEMS Revenue by Micro-Actuators Component Based Products

7.1.2.4 MEMS Revenue by Micro-Structures Component Based Products

7.1.3 MEMS Revenue by Application Devices 2023 - 2028

7.1.4 MEMS Revenue by Application in Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028

7.2 MEMS Revenue by Region 2023 - 2028

7.2.1 Total MEMS Revenue by Region 2023 - 2028

7.2.2 APAC MEMS Market 2023 - 2028

7.2.3 North America MEMS Market 2023 - 2028

7.2.4 Europe MEMS Market 2023 - 2028

7.2.5 Latin America MEMS Market 2023 - 2028

7.2.6 MEA MEMS Market 2023 - 2028

7.3 MEMS Revenue by Country 2023 - 2028

7.3.1 China Market

7.3.2 India Market

7.3.3 South Korea Market

7.3.4 Japan Market

7.3.5 USA Market

7.3.6 Canada Market

7.3.7 Germany Market

7.3.8 UK Market

7.3.9 France Market

7.3.10 Brazil Market

7.3.11 Mexico Market

7.3.12 South Africa Market

7.3.13 UAE Market

7.4 MEMS Shipment Forecasts 2023 - 2028

7.4.1 Global MEMS Shipment

7.4.2 MEMS Shipment by Components

7.4.2.1 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Electronics Component Based Product

7.4.2.2 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Sensors Component Based Product

7.4.2.3 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Actuators Component Based Product

7.4.2.4 MEMS Shipment by Micro-Structures Component Based Product

7.4.3 MEMS Shipment by Application Devices

7.4.4 MEMS Shipment by Application Verticals

7.4.5 MEMS Shipment by Region

8 Conclusions and Recommendations

